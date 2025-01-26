‘Bro isn’t the water y’all give just tap water too’: Viewers divided after Starbucks barista reveals new policy change on waters

Starbucks’ new CEO, Brian Niccol, is already making considerable changes to the coffee house. Part of this, as reported by Business Insider, is three-hour training sessions for employees.

In a viral TikTok clip, TikToker @snoopythebarista went viral after sharing some insider insight into the training session.

“Why did I waste three hours of my life listening about the fact we aren’t giving out free water anymore?” they asked via on-screen text.

Starbucks’ open-door policy on free water and bathroom use was originally enacted in 2018 after two Black customers were arrested for asking to use the restroom without buying anything.

But according to this TikToker, the policy has now been reversed.

Viewers were divided over the TikTok, which has amassed 669,900 views as of Sunday. On the one hand, would-be customers were shocked at the new initiative.

“Bro, isn’t the water yall give just tap water too?” one asked.

“Where I’m from it’s law,” another claimed. “You have to give water if someone asks.”

While a third added, “So [you’re] telling me now every morning when I go get my Starbucks water, my order won’t be free this actually ruins my life.”

“So you guys aren’t giving free waters or giving us the normal matcha back?” a fourth asked. “I CAN’T TAKE THIS ANYMORE?”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

What do Starbucks workers think?

On the other hand, fellow Starbucks workers took to the comments to share their own thoughts about the meeting.

“Imma be on my phone and getting paid,” one wrote.

“Mines tomorrow, but this is a SERIOUS issue in my store so thank GOD,” another added,

“Gonna get screamed at by people who say there’s laws against this,” a fourth predicted.

Starbucks employees also spoke to Business Insider about the new policy change. One claimed that the new policy wouldn’t be effective, saying that “they’re just going to walk over, scoop up a water, and give it to the person to get them the hell out of there and not argue. That’s really what’s going to happen.”

Another disagreed with the bathroom policy: “I don’t think it’s right for people to use our bathrooms, which we have to clean and maintain, unless you’re a paying customer,” they said. “The way my manager explained it is that it gives us the support to ask people to leave that are disruptive, but we’re not going to be the bathroom police.”

Starbucks didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.



