‘Kroger’s has those deal every week’: Grocery shopper warns against buying ‘pre-seasoned’ meat. Then she reveals why

Before you jump on a generous deal on “pre-seasoned” meat at the grocery store, one shopper says you might want to consider why the product is on sale in the first place.

In a video with over 154,000 views, TikToker Kadencetana (@kadencetana) shows a refrigerated shelf filled with pre-seasoned meat products such as chicken and beef at a grocery store chain.

The sign above the shelf reads, “Buy One, Get Two Free.”

“This is exactly why you don’t buy seasoned meat,” she says. “Yeah, it’s bad.”

The caption reads, “They basically be giving away the preseasoned meat.”

In a comment, the TikToker notes that the supermarket in question is Tom Thumb in Dallas, Texas.

Why is the pre-seasoned meat on sale?

Kadencetana isn’t the first TikToker to raise the alarm about pre-seasoned meat. The Daily Dot previously reported on a TikTok by a man who shared a message from a viewer claiming that grocers heavily season rotten meat to cover up the smell.

In the comments, viewers discuss the real reason behind the sale. And many are divided.

“Covering the smell and bruises,” a viewer suggests.

“Yea, ts be old meat that couldn’t sell they season it slap it back out there,” another says.

However, others disagree with the suggestion that seasoning covers up poor quality or dangerous meat products.

“I bet it’s not bad they just got too much at once n needed to get rid of some with the cost of groceries these days I’d grab bunch of them,” a commenter says.

“Stores have health regulations they need to abide by. They’re probably trying to get rid of it before it goes bad tho,” another writes.

Grocery store workers weigh in

A few experts in the comments explain why meat products are put on sale—and it doesn’t mean the product has gone bad.

“I work at a meat plant, and I’m telling u now, if the meat is old, that little seasoning ain’t gon cover up the smell fr,” one writes. “So inspect it, and if it smells and looks alright, it’s ok to get. Most of the time with deals like that, they have too much in the back, or the meat is within a week of needing to be frozen before it goes bad.”

“I’ve worked at Albertson’s meat dept. We used fresh meat every day to do those. We get a truck every other day,” another says.

“I promise you it’s not bad. It’s just a promotion they’re more than likely required to do. Coming from someone who’s worked in grocery stores for years,” a third adds.

@kadencetana they basically be giving away the preseasoned meat 😭 ♬ original sound – kadencetana

The Daily Dot reached out to Kadencetana via email and TikTok direct message. We also reached out to Tom Thumb via press contact form for further comment.



