‘Been doing this for years’: Woman shares little-known use for Dawn dish soap. Does it work?

A woman is going viral on TikTok after sharing a little-known hack for Dawn dish soap.

Featured Video

Margherita Schiliro (@mmargheritaschiliro) said she was recently alerted that Dawn, an American brand of dishwashing liquid, has a secret second use: It can also be used to wash your hair.

If you’re in disbelief at this alleged hack, you’re not alone. In the comments section of Schiliro’s video, several users advised viewers against trying this at home. Still, the content creator maintained that her hair never felt as “soft and silky” as it did after washing it with Dawn. Her video promoting the soap as a stand-in for shampoo had amassed 826,000 views.

How did the content creator wash her hair?

In her video, Schiliro claimed she had “just washed” her hair with Dawn Original Scent Ultra Dishwashing Liquid Dish Soap. This is sold at stores like Target for as little as $4.49.

Advertisement

“I just washed my hair with dish soap,” Schiliro said, noting that Dawn had successfully removed oil from her scalp.

Schiliro said she wasn’t too surprised that the soap could be used as a hair care product.

“It’s made to remove all that nasty stuff from your plates [and] pots,” she said.

Still, the revelation that Dawn doubles as a hair product left her somewhat gobsmacked.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how to react to this,” the content creator said. “Is this an actual thing? Are you guys also washing your hair with dish soap?”

Are people washing their hair with Dawn dish soap?

Dawn has a lot of supposedly “secret” uses. In December, one man claimed that drivers could put Dawn Powerwash on their cars to help prevent snow and ice from sticking to their windshields. Meanwhile, in September, another woman claimed that Dawn can be used to remove clothing stains.

But can it replace your shampoo and conditioner?

Advertisement

At least one content creator has already warned against using Dawn on your hair because she said doing so can dry it out. She may have a point. The soap’s harsh formula is designed to cut through grease on dishes; but, when used on hair, can strip away its natural oils and leave your hair brittle and dry.

Yahoo said that Dawn dish soap should only be utilized as a shampoo as a last resort and should be used sparingly, as it can also strip color from your hair. And if you have to use it, they said you should immediately follow up with a deep conditioner.

‘Dish soap is for dishes’

In the comments section of Schiliro’s video, several users said they refused to believe Dawn could be used as a sort of shampoo.

Advertisement

Of course, Schiliro began her recording after her hair was already dried and “silky,” meaning viewers never actually saw whether she used Dawn in her hair. As a result, people were suspicious that it was as beneficial as she claimed it was.

“Dish soap is for dishes,” one viewer said.

“Don’t do it again for like 3 months cuz your hair will get super dry,” another warned. “You do need those oils.”

Others said they use Dawn regularly and could attest to the fact that it worked for them.

Advertisement

“Been doing this for years,” one TikTok user said. “It’s like clarifying [shampoo].”

“I’ve used Dawn dish soap for years,” another claimed. “I have oily hair and it works well for me.”

“I’ve seen people do it when they have a lot of build-up,” a third person added. “Maybe good to do once a month?”

Experts may disagree, but if you want to get rid of excess oil and buildup on your scalp, some viewers recommended buying a clarifying shampoo.

Advertisement

“Use a clarifying shampoo every month,” one woman suggested.

“Just get a clarifying Paul Mitchell #2 [shampoo],” another advised.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Schiliro via TikTok comment and to Procter & Gamble (P&G), which manufactures Dawn dish soap, through email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.