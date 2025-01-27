‘I know treat makers are screaming’: Walmart shopper issues warning for people who buy Great Value almond bark chocolate

Your favorite sweet treats are about to get more expensive, but it’s not the sweets makers’ fault.

Featured Video

Everything is more expensive, and it doesn’t seem prices will be going down anytime soon.

Treatmaker calls out Walmart price hikes

In a viral video with nearly 300,000 views, sweets maker Ursula (@swttoothbuffets) expressed concern about how the price of ingredients is affecting small sweets businesses.

Advertisement

Ursula—whose company supplies sweet-making materials like melting chocolate, cake pop molds, food dye, and edible glitter—was bopping around Walmart when she noticed some ingredients were way more expensive than they used to be.

The thing that first caught her eye was the one-pound chocolate bark that many beginners use, which is going for $4.17 when she remembers it being under $3.

“Has it gone up in your state also?” she asked viewers, flabbergasted by the new sticker price. However, she did note she’s seeing these prices in California, where prices tend to be higher.

Here are a few others that caught her eye:

Advertisement

The family size of Oreos is $4.88. “That has also gone up significantly.”

No longer being able to find the 8 count of Rice Krispies Treats in stores, instead only seeing the 16 and 40-count boxes.

Rod pretzels were priced at $3.62, while Dollar Tree sells them for $1.25.

A dozen eggs for a whopping $7.42. She also noted that the case of 60 eggs more than doubled from about $15 to $36.

On the positive end of things, the Betty Crocker cake mixes, which Ursula prefers for cake pops, were priced at $1.62. However, some have accused the brand of succumbing to shrinkflation.

“This price of treats and everything has gone up so much,” Ursula said.

Why is food so expensive?

Nowadays, you leave the grocery store confused about how you spent $100 but only have maybe 20 items in your cart. Eggs (which used to be a cheap protein source) have gone up, bread is expensive, and you rethink whether you really need that $7 box of cereal.

Advertisement

The same grocery budget you had pre-pandemic just won’t cut it now.

While inflation, which reached a peak of 13.5% for groceries in 2022, has slowed down, people are still hurting financially. Just because inflation is down, it doesn’t mean prices came down with it, USA Today reported.

Instead, they’re stuck at historic highs—the pace of increases is just slowing.

For widespread price decreases, we’d need a “deflation,” and that doesn’t seem to be in the works.

Advertisement

“These prices are getting ridiculous!” a person wrote.

“Almond bark in 2022 was under $2 here in CA. Now in the store I’m like now way almost $5,” another recalled.

“As a Canadian, these prices are dreamy! Wish we had that chocolate here !” a Canadian interjected.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Ursula for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to Walmart via email.

Update 9:37am ET, Jan. 27: Ursula added in an Instagram direct message, “I’m thinking this is just the beginning of what is to come with an increase of groceries.”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.