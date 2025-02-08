Advertisement
Newsletter: 🦆 Italian ducks plague Trump Jr.

Andrew Wyrich
Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: Trump Jr.’s own outdoor lifestyle brand accidentally outing him for allegedly hunting a protected duck in Italy, DoorDash drivers struggling to drum up support for a repeat of last year’s Valentine’s Day strike, why fans are pointing to “obvious” signs of AI in Marvel’s latest poster, and a viral post where a man confronted his girlfriend after she shared a “traumatic” story

After that, we’ve got yet another edition of “Meme History” for you. 

See you next week! 

— A.W. 

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

🦆 WHOOPS
Trump Jr.’s own outdoor lifestyle brand accidentally outs him for allegedly hunting protected duck

An Italian politician accused Donald Trump Jr. of illegally hunting ducks during a recent trip to Italy.

✊ LABOR
DoorDash drivers struggle to drum up support for repeat of last year’s Valentine’s Day strike

Last year, a gig economy strike on Valentine’s Day saw popular support from drivers for apps like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash. A year later, enthusiasm for a similar type of work stoppage isn’t gaining any traction

🎬 POP CULTURE
‘Look at the 3-fingered man’: Marvel says AI wasn’t used in ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ posters, but fans point to ‘obvious’ signs

The release of Marvel‘s first teaser trailer and posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has fans pointing out bizarre inconsistencies in the film’s posters, which many are chalking up to the use of AI.

💻 VIRAL
‘Uh…you do realize you weren’t the victim, right?’: Man confronts girlfriend after she shared her ‘traumatic’ story

In a recent post on r/AITAH (the ‘Am I the A**hole? subreddit), redditor u/PruneJealous3813 recounted confronting his girlfriend after she shared a “traumatic” story about an incident before they met.

By Kyle Calise
Video Producer

Nyan cat meme

Meme History: Nyan Cat

Meme History is a weekly column that dives deep into internet lore to uncover the history of famous memes. It runs on Saturdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍲 Right now, Whole Foods prepared family meal platters are popular online. Internet users are even using the packs to help with meal prep.

🤝 A failed Best Buy tablet return sparked an internet conversation on the state of civility.

🦶 From Hennessy to straight-up creamer, the things people are adding to their pedicure experience are getting a bit out of control.

🛒 One mom is urging others to run to their local Aldi before Wednesday—the retailer’s restock day—to score a few great finds for toddlers.

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

“You guys, so I work at a dispensary, and you can’t use a credit card here.”

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

