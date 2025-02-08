Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.
Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: Trump Jr.’s own outdoor lifestyle brand accidentally outing him for allegedly hunting a protected duck in Italy, DoorDash drivers struggling to drum up support for a repeat of last year’s Valentine’s Day strike, why fans are pointing to “obvious” signs of AI in Marvel’s latest poster, and a viral post where a man confronted his girlfriend after she shared a “traumatic” story.
After that, we’ve got yet another edition of “Meme History” for you.
⚡ Today in Internet Culture
🦆 WHOOPS
Trump Jr.’s own outdoor lifestyle brand accidentally outs him for allegedly hunting protected duck
An Italian politician accused Donald Trump Jr. of illegally hunting ducks during a recent trip to Italy.
✊ LABOR
DoorDash drivers struggle to drum up support for repeat of last year’s Valentine’s Day strike
Last year, a gig economy strike on Valentine’s Day saw popular support from drivers for apps like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash. A year later, enthusiasm for a similar type of work stoppage isn’t gaining any traction.
🎬 POP CULTURE
‘Look at the 3-fingered man’: Marvel says AI wasn’t used in ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ posters, but fans point to ‘obvious’ signs
The release of Marvel‘s first teaser trailer and posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has fans pointing out bizarre inconsistencies in the film’s posters, which many are chalking up to the use of AI.
💻 VIRAL
‘Uh…you do realize you weren’t the victim, right?’: Man confronts girlfriend after she shared her ‘traumatic’ story
In a recent post on r/AITAH (the ‘Am I the A**hole? subreddit), redditor u/PruneJealous3813 recounted confronting his girlfriend after she shared a “traumatic” story about an incident before they met.
By Kyle Calise
Video Producer
Meme History: Nyan Cat
🕸️ Crawling the Web
Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.
🍲 Right now, Whole Foods prepared family meal platters are popular online. Internet users are even using the packs to help with meal prep.
🤝 A failed Best Buy tablet return sparked an internet conversation on the state of civility.
🦶 From Hennessy to straight-up creamer, the things people are adding to their pedicure experience are getting a bit out of control.
🛒 One mom is urging others to run to their local Aldi before Wednesday—the retailer’s restock day—to score a few great finds for toddlers.
📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.
