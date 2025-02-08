Featured Video

Our top stories to kick off the weekend are about: Trump Jr.’s own outdoor lifestyle brand accidentally outing him for allegedly hunting a protected duck in Italy , DoorDash drivers struggling to drum up support for a repeat of last year’s Valentine’s Day strike, why fans are pointing to “obvious” signs of AI in Marvel’s latest poster, and a viral post where a man confronted his girlfriend after she shared a “traumatic” story .

After that, we’ve got yet another edition of “Meme History” for you.

An Italian politician accused Donald Trump Jr. of illegally hunting ducks during a recent trip to Italy.

Last year, a gig economy strike on Valentine’s Day saw popular support from drivers for apps like Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash. A year later, enthusiasm for a similar type of work stoppage isn’t gaining any traction .

The release of Marvel‘s first teaser trailer and posters for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has fans pointing out bizarre inconsistencies in the film’s posters , which many are chalking up to the use of AI.

In a recent post on r/AITAH (the ‘Am I the A**hole? subreddit), redditor u/PruneJealous3813 recounted confronting his girlfriend after she shared a “traumatic” story about an incident before they met.

By Kyle Calise

Video Producer

Meme History: Nyan Cat

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍲 Right now, Whole Foods prepared family meal platters are popular online. Internet users are even using the packs to help with meal prep .

🤝 A failed Best Buy tablet return sparked an internet conversation on the state of civility.

🦶 From Hennessy to straight-up creamer, the things people are adding to their pedicure experience are getting a bit out of control.

🛒 One mom is urging others to run to their local Aldi before Wednesday—the retailer’s restock day— to score a few great finds for toddlers .

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers .

“You guys, so I work at a dispensary, and you can’t use a credit card here.”