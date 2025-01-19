‘Run to Aldi’: Mom shares how this one Aldi product can be a game-changer if you’re raising screen-free toddlers

One mom urges others to run to their local Aldi before Wednesday—the retailer’s restock day—to score a few great finds for toddlers.

In a video with over 41,000 views, Caroline (@carolinemamabestie)—a TikToker who frequently shares the interesting items she finds at Aldi—says the retailer has several screen-free-parenting essentials in stock.

“If you are a mom, you’re going to love it,” she exclaims.

Stackable stepping stones

The first item Caroline shows off is a set of stackable stepping stones, which can be “tucked away” easily when your kids are done playing with them.

Caroline shares a clip of her toddler playing on the six multicolored triangle stones.

“My toddler is already obsessed with it,” she says.

The best part? The entire set is just $12, she notes.

In the comments, other parents share their excitement about the stepping stones.

“Going to look for the stepping stones today!!” one writes.

“Just got the stepping stones. My toddler is also obsessed,” another says.

“I grabbed the stepping stones today! I was so excited!” a third exclaims.

Jelly blox

The second toy Caroline shares is a set of jelly blox, which can be stacked and snapped onto the top of the box they’re stored in.

“They’re like Legos, but they’re squishy,” she says as she shows off several blocks. “Some have these little beads in them. Some are squishy like a stress ball.”

In a comment, Caroline says that the jelly blox were $24.99, which was “five dollars less than other places” she had looked.

Other comments say they scored the jelly blox, too.

“SUCH a good price for jelly blox,” one writes.

“We got the jelly blox, too!” another says,

Storage bin with compartments

Caroline gets creative with her third find, a clear storage bin with a handle on the lid and six removable compartments inside. But how does she use it for her toddler?

“We’re talking markers, blocks, whatever,” she says. “But the cool thing is, they slide out. So whatever they want to play with, just take it out.”

