‘Please tell me if this is normal????’: Woman gets ‘milk and honey’ pedicure. She can’t believe what they added to the water

From Hennessy to straight-up creamer, the things people are adding to their pedicure experience are getting a bit out of control.

Featured Video

Pedicures are meant to be a relaxing experience, often including a foot scrub and even a leg massage. But some people are taking it to the next level.

Milk pedicure gets too literal

In a viral TikTok, Haley (@halesdorio) shared that she got more than she expected from her pedicure.

Advertisement

Haley booked a milk and honey pedicure, which seems to be a common treatment. Milk is said to soothe and soften the skin while honey acts as a natural moisturizer, according to luxury spa retailer Cuccio.

But Haley was surprised by what the salon interpreted as an appropriate substitution for real milk.

“Got a milk and honey pedicure and they added french vanilla coffee creamer in the water please tell me is this normal???” she asked in the text overlay of the video.

In the clip, the worker cracks open two teeny International Delight creamers and adds them to the water.

Advertisement

International Delight itself responded in the comments section jokingly, writing, “Your Honor, we told them to put it in their coffee.”

Haley did not reveal the name of the salon in the video.

Viral Hennessy pedicure

One of the other most confusing pedicure trends to go viral was the Hennessy pedicure at an Atlanta nail salon. You’d think the customer would maybe get a complimentary Hennessy shot or cocktail to go with their salon experience.

Advertisement

Instead, viewers were shocked to see the liquor being poured straight into the pedicure water. Some viewers said the brown liquid likely wasn’t even liquor, but tinted water or maybe just tea.

But this customer seems to believe it is Henny and was told by the workers that the alcohol helps to heat and relax muscles.

“Idk about the liquor but the wax and massages did it for me,” one recipient of the Hennessy pedicure said.

Advertisement

“Yeah that looks about right two coffee creamers and a few halls honey cough drops,” a person said on Haley’s TikTok.

“I paid for a citrus pedicure and they rubbed a cold grapefruit on me,” a top comment read.

“I fear this might be an original experience,” a commenter wrote.

“Did you say French tip or French vanilla?” another asked.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Haley for comment via Instagram direct message.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.