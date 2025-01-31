Advertisement
Culture

‘Uh…you do realize you weren’t the victim, right?’: Man confronts girlfriend after she shared her ‘traumatic’ story

‘When the guy came, she did exactly as her friends suggested: she opened the door in skimpy lingerie.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
A photo of a man delivering pizza next to a screenshot of reddit comments. The caption above it reads 'AITAH for telling my girlfriend she was the perpetrator, not the victim in her 'trauma'?'.
Reddit; Shutterstock (Licensed)

In a recent post on r/AITAH (the ‘Am I the A**hole? subreddit), redditor u/PruneJealous3813 recounted confronting his girlfriend after she shared a “traumatic” story about an incident before they met. In response, he told her that she had been the perpetrator of sexual harassment, not the victim, and turned to Reddit to ask if he was TA.

Featured Video

“AITAH for telling my girlfriend she was the perpetrator, not the victim, in her ‘trauma’?” u/PruneJealous3813, whose account has been suspended, asked the r/AITAH subreddit. “My [25m] girlfriend [24f] and I have been dating for about a year. I’ll call her Casey here. We have lived together for two months.

“A few hours ago, Casey approached me saying that she wanted to talk about something ‘serious.’ At first, I didn’t know what to expect, but she wanted to share something traumatic that had happened to her before we met, and she asked if I would be willing to listen. I of course said yes, I would, if she’d be willing to share.”

He went on, “Casey hesitated for a second, like she wasn’t sure about telling me, but then gave me the full story. What happened was when she was a university student, she had a crush on a pizza guy. He worked at a small shop near her apartment, and he would often deliver to her. She wanted to ask him out, but she wasn’t sure how, so she consulted her friends.”

Advertisement

“Her friend group talked over it, and then one brought up the suggestion of answering the door in lingerie. The others jumped onto the idea quickly, and while Casey had doubts, they quickly convinced her to try it. They apparently even went shopping for the lingerie together.”

“Casey put on makeup, did her hair, and ordered a pizza. When the guy came, she did exactly as her friends suggested: she opened the door in skimpy lingerie. The pizza guy initially didn’t address it, but Casey, ‘desperate,’ pushed the topic. She asked him, ‘What do you think about my outfit?’”

Rather than letting it go when he didn’t react to her revealing clothing, she pushed the delivery driver, forcing him to acknowledge what she was doing.

In Body Image
Advertisement

“He responded, ‘Dude, please don’t do that,’ and then left. At this point in the story, Casey was near tears, and she told me how embarrassed and sick she felt.”

“I almost expected more from the story, but she was finished. I then said, ‘Uh … you do realize that you weren’t the victim, but the perpetrator, right?’ She literally recoiled at this comment. She elaborated by blaming everybody else: her friends for ‘tricking’ her, society in general, and even the pizza guy that she sexually harassed.”

u/PruneJealous3813 explained to his girlfriend that if the roles had been reversed, what she had done to the pizza delivery guy who was just doing his job would clearly be considered sexual harassment. Her reaction to this statement was telling, as the conversation devolved into an argument that ended with Casey saying, “I came to you to feel better and now I feel WORSE!”

“I don’t even know. I feel so disgusted with her right now. Was I the a**hole for my comments when she felt vulnerable?” he asked folks on Reddit.

Advertisement

People in the comments quickly told OP he was NTA and people need to learn to recognize that men can be the victims of sexual harassment, as well.

While society often overlooks the harassment of men, rather than by men, recent studies show that up to 43% of men report experiencing some form of sexual harassment or sexual assault, highlighting the importance of addressing this topic without bias.

Reddit comment reads, 'NTA. What she did was sexual harassment, and the fact that she doesn't have even an ounce of remorse or desire to accept responsibility for what she did makes her a shit person. Perfect example of things that she would've been immediately condemned for if she was a man. (and rightfully so for any gender)'
u/wetcherri via Reddit

“People need to remember that there’s a difference between trauma and embarrassment,” u/one-small-plant said.

Advertisement
Reddit comment reads, ' okay but for real, how can she not see how she was in the wrong? like, her friends convinced her to do that, but at the end of the day she chose to go through with it. it’s messed up that she tried to make herself out to be the victim when she was the one putting the guy in an awkward position. and if she came to you to feel better, maybe she should’ve considered how it would make u feel hearing that story.'
u/Coralblis via Reddit
Reddit comment reads, ' NTA. Some people need to face the truth. She sexually harassed that man and then because she was rejected she wants to play the victim card. Her embarrassment is of her own making and decision skills. She didn’t have to follow her friends’ advice but she felt their idea had enough merit to do it.'
u/Puzzleheaded-Pea2509 via Reddit
Reddit comment reads, 'Honestly, I feel bad for the guy, because I know what it feels like to have to serve clients who not only don't respect your time or your value as a person, but who directly believe that they can walk over you like it's nothing. In his place, I would have called the police and filed a report, zero tolerance for the perverts of the world.'
u/niceguyjock via Reddit
Advertisement
Reddit comment reads, 'NTA. Pizza Guy was just trying to do his job. He doesn’t need customers doing that to him. If pizza guy was a woman and the customer was a man, there would be no argument who the victim was.'
u/AffectionateCable793 via Reddit
Reddit comment reads, 'Upon reading some of the comments saying it was sexual harassment I thought 'Oh come on, it wasn't that bad, she's an idiot but she didn't sexually harass him!', then I read your comment and realised that if I had a man do that to me or my friends, I would fully consider it harassment. So basically, thank you for unintentionally calling me out on my bullshit and double standards in situations like this, a good reminder that women can also suck sometimes. And OP, NTA but your girlfriend is an imbecile'
u/claudsonclouds via Reddit
Reddit comment reads, 'Imagine calling this her 'past trauma' I mean, I’m pretty good at avoiding the trauma Olympics, and pain is pain, but even my therapist would be rolling her eyes into last millennia over the use of 'trauma' in this instance.'
u/Glittering_Piano_633 via Reddit
Reddit comment thread. First comment reads, 'I'm a little confused on why the need to tell you about it.' and the response from another Redditor is that it is a manipulative test for the girlfriend to see if her boyfriend will be on her side.
u/Glittering_Piano_633 via Reddit
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

aita Reddit
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot