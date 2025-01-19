‘Finally someone being honest’: Woman shares ‘truth’ about the $25 Whole Foods salmon meal packs. Is it really old hot bar food?

Right now, Whole Foods prepared family meal platters are popular online. Internet users are even using the packs to help with meal prep.

However, a woman believes the Whole Foods meal packs, in particular the salmon ones, aren’t worth the hype, calling them “disgusting.”

“Did you guys know that the pre-packaged meals Whole Foods sells you are just the hot bar food that did not sell from that day?” TikTok user Taylor Paré (@paretay) asks her 99,000 followers.

Then, she responds to a person’s comment about the Whole Foods prepared meal. “Finally someone being honest about the salmon meal from Whole Foods,” she says. “Yeah, it’s nasty on day one.”

Woman shares ‘truth’ about Whole Foods salmon

Even the singular salmon meals weren’t exempt from her critique. “I’ve tried their salmon singular meals and the salmon tastes so chewy that you have to spit it out because I think it has been previously frozen,” she says.

In the content creator’s opinion, the longer the salmon meal doesn’t taste good to begin with, much less if you re-freeze it consistently. “If you were to freeze that salmon, which, on day one is such a weird consistency, I can’t even imagine what it would look, feel, and taste like after you defrost it for the third time. It’s barely good when you leave the store.” Paré says. “I’m all for affordable meals, but it needs to be something that isn’t disgusting first.”

“Trader Joe’s and Wegmans have single pieces of chicken or salmon already marinated that you can cook. I think they’re, like, $5 each,” the content creator suggests. “You could just buy a salmon filet, and cut it and do it yourself and make it each day. That would be, like, a more sanitary, delicious option that’s still affordable.”

Whole Foods employees offer opinions

“As a former Whole Foods employee I can confirm the grilled salmon is not cooked in-house, it comes like that pre-grilled and frozen. Amazon changed how its prepared food works,” one viewer wrote.

“This is not true. My store puts them out in the mornings before lunch. I’ve seen them prep them,” a second remarked.

Furthermore, others lamented the days before Amazon purchased the grocery chain.

“Thank you for sharing because it always looks weird. Years ago Whole Foods hot bar used to be so good,” one user stated.

“Food went downhill when Amazon bought Whole Foods,” a second mourned.

“Big corporations ruin everything!”

“They stopped making the prepared food in store, too. Amazon ruined Whole Foods,” a third agreed.

How does Whole Foods get its family meals?

Fox Business states that the grocery giant hasn’t made its food onsite since 2017. It shut down its remaining kitchens that year to cut back on costs. This was before Amazon acquired the company.

“As part of our ongoing plan to streamline operations, we have decided to leverage the expertise of our supplier network to create some of the high-quality prepared foods sold in our stores,” Heather McCready, a Whole Foods spokesperson told the media at the time.

In terms of the TikToker’s suspicion, another spokesperson from Whole Foods denied the allegation to the Daily Dot via email. The spokesperson wrote, “We do not repurpose food from the hot bar or any other area for our Family Meals. They are made specifically to order for sale as presented.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Paré via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for comment. The video has accumulated over 62,000 views.

