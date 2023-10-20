‘So why have a garbage disposal then?’: Plumbers say you’ve been using your garbage disposal wrong

According to these plumbers on TikTok, you’ve likely been using your garbage disposal wrong.

Some employees of Maryland-based plumbing company Prime Plumbing (@primeplumbingmd on TikTok) advised people against putting literally anything down their garbage disposals in a video that’s been viewed 1.6 million times and left many commenters confused.

“What is one thing you should never put down your garbage disposal?” the person filming asks in the clip.

The responses from plumbers who work for the company include chicken bones, starchy foods, rice, potatoes, and eggshells. Some employees of the company even suggest that nothing should go down a garbage disposal. “Food,” one of the plumbers plainly responds.

“Some answers might surprise you!” the Prime Plumbing account captioned the video.

And the company was right; viewers are surprised. Several viewers shared that they put just about everything down their garbage disposals for years.

“I’ve put at least 900,000 egg shells in the garbage disposal,” one commenter wrote.

“Well. It’s been 20+ years of MAINLY rice, eggshells, noodles,” another said. “Still good!”

While TikTok has become a useful marketing tool for small businesses, sometimes the messages shared may confuse customers. Many are now left confused by the purpose of garbage disposals if they shouldn’t be putting food down them.

“Can somebody explain to me what is the purpose of a garbage disposal then?” one of the top comments on the post reads.

Some of the plumbers’ advice rings true. According to Consumer Reports, large amounts of eggshells; grease; oil; hard vegetables, like artichokes; or non-food items, like silverware, will be too much for a garbage disposal to handle. However, it is easier for a garbage disposal to handle soft foods like vegetables, meats, or leftovers from a meal.

Furthermore, Stanford Magazine notes that, for the most part, the most environmentally friendly way to dispose of food is via the kitchen sink.

“In the end, dealing with non-compostable waste depends on where you live. In areas where water is scarce, or where sewage treatment is insufficient, the trash is the most environmentally conscious choice for waste disposal. Otherwise, the kitchen sink is your best bet, especially if your local wastewater treatment plant harnesses the methane it generates,” Stanford Magazine says.

If you are unsure, Stanford Magazine recommends finding your local plant by calling authorities in the area.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Prime Plumbing via a TikTok direct message.