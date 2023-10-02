‘My jobless self will do it for u’: Worker is afraid to quit their job. Their friend does it for them

With young people job-hopping and employers letting workers go without warning, it’s no surprise that offering a two-week notice is becoming a bit of a faux pas among workers.

Some employees have shortened the time to just one week, while others swear off the practice altogether. Others still, such as the friend of TikTok user Tatum (@artdecotatum), have innovated a new technique for saying goodbye to a job: having a friend handle it.

In a video with over 618,000 views, Tatum shows herself on the phone asking to speak to a manager. The text overlaying the video reads, “Quitting my friends job for them bc they were too scared to do it themselves.”

@artdecotatum if any of u are scared to quit ur job lmk and my jobless self will do it for u 💋💋 ♬ original sound – tatum!

Eventually, Tatum is connected with a manager and explains the situation, all the while pretending to be her friend.

“I just want to let you guys know that I can’t come in for any more shifts, and I’m going to have to quit,” Tatum says. When the manager clarifies whether Tatum’s friend will be there that night, Tatum says that she will not be, and then apologizes for “the inconvenience.”

When the initial call is completed, Tatum bursts with laughter. Then, the store calls her back to make sure she was actually quitting—to which Tatum confirms that her friend was, in fact, quitting.

Surprisingly, many users in comments admitted to performing this same stunt.

“I had my friend do this for me LMAOO,” wrote a user.

“When I got my first job fresh outta highschool I made my dad call and quit for me,” added another.

“Once my mom quit my job for me because I was too scared to,” shared a third.

Others simply noted their own favorite methods of leaving a job.

“I jus don’t show up,” stated a commenter. “I don’t owe them anything lol.”

“I used to stop going and just block their number,” echoed a second.

“I quit through text lol,” said a third.

“I quit by dropping off a letter when the manager wasnt there and never coming in again,” recalled an additional TikToker.

