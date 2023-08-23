worker greenscreen TikTok over text messages with caption 'me asking for my old job back cause i miss it and need the money' (l) person holding pen over employment application (c) worker greenscreen TikTok over text messages with caption 'me asking for my old job back cause i miss it and need the money' (r)

‘I’ll just be too embarrassed if they say no..’: Worker asks for old job back, gets told to apply

‘I did this and regretted it.’

Posted on Aug 23, 2023

If there’s anything worse than having no job, it’s having to beg to get your old one back.

In July, TikTok user Cei (@vitamincei) posted a video detailing her last day as a Target Starbucks worker. While she may have been looking toward the future after leaving, she noted in the video’s caption that the gig was the “best job I ever had.” Now she wants it back.

@vitamincei

everyones gonna be like 🤨 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

♬ original sound – Unboringmeetings

Earlier this week, Cei posted a new video announcing that she missed both her employer and the money she earned. But getting her job back won’t be easy. Her latest video, which as of Wednesday morning had over 124,300 views, showed a screenshot from a text exchange. The message from Cei’s old employer asked her to “feel free to apply” for her old role, but offered no guarantees.

Viewers were sympathetic to Cei’s predicament and many said that they’ve been in similar situations.

“OK but I was just thinking of doing this, it’s a sign,” one viewer wrote.

“I went back to my first job 3 times before i decided it was time to stop,” another shared.

“I’m so tempted to do this but the way I left I just know they’ll reject me,” a third user said.

Others, however, said that they’re too prideful to beg for an old job back.

“I’ll just be too embarrassed if they say no..,” one viewer said.

“I could never…,” another echoed.

And a handful of viewers offered negative feedback, sharing that they ended up regretting their return to a former job.

“I did too now they don’t schedule me,” one worker shared.

“I did this and regretted it,” another echoed. 

As of publication, Cei hasn’t shared whether she got her job back. The Daily Dot has reached out to her via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Aug 23, 2023, 6:51 am CDT

