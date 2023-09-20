It’s a timeless struggle for vending machine customers since the dawn of time: snacks getting snagged on the little coils of the dispensary contraptions.

And it’s one that TikToker @swooshycool was fed up with, as they recorded their Nature Valley biscuit bar stuck in the machine as they tried to grab a snack at work.

The TikToker was not happy with this outcome.”Bro, my followers said I need to start eating healthy,” he says, pointing at the snack trapped in the machine. “So I got natural valley and they keep taking my sh*t.”

The clip then transitions to him slamming the vending machine with his fist, shattering the machine’s glass in the process. He then picks up his phone, recording his shocked reaction: his mouth agape, and in complete disbelief at the destruction he just caused.

In a follow-up video, Swooshy appears to have capitalized on the situation as he removed several snacks from the machine. The majority of it is cleared out, however, he wasn’t a fan of the baked potato chips residing in the contraption, so he grabs several bags and tosses them into the garbage.

He adds in a caption for the secondary video, “No lie I got all the snacks tho.”

It appears that Swooshy may’ve made destroying vending machines a habit of his, however, as he uploaded yet another video that shows him slamming another machine that appears to have held one of his snacks hostage.

He pushes it violently several times before showing at the end of the video, again, yet another shattered glass on the front of the vending unit. It looks like the glass was a replacement for the one he had just broken, too, as the room is identical to the one he showcased in the first clip.

Several commenters have been following Swoohy’s tribulations in vending machine violence, as many folks expressed their disbelief that he apparently destroyed not one, but two glass covers.

“You did it again???” one person wrote.

Another joked, “Now what we learn.”

But others were concerned with Swooshy’s actions. “Dude I really hope your not purposely breaking machines for clout,” one user said.

Another thought that it was impossible for him to be so cavalier about breaking vending machines in this manner. “You gotta own this building! Bc ain’t no way!” they shared.

Others just found his behavior disturbing. “Yk you got an issue when you jumping the vending machine,” one person remarked.

“I’m actually concerned for bro,” someone else wrote.

Science Direct penned an article about vending machine vandalism, stating that the location of said machines tends to be the most prominent qualifier in whether or not these machines are attacked by patrons. The outlet states: “Data indicate[s] that machines in hotels and apartments were much more likely than machines in other buildings to be attacked by vandals, and locations were more vulnerable when they were on major roads and in commercial areas.”

Oddly enough, a number of people are killed annually by vending machines, more than shark attacks. These fatalities occur presumably because folks attempt to shake them to get their stuck goodies out, only to have the machine topple over and crush them, resulting in injury or death.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Swooshy via TikTok comment for further information.