‘Wait you paid $3 for those cookies??’: Guest finds two vending machines inside Airbnb

One can find a lot of unexpected things in an Airbnb rental. Sometimes, these discoveries can be concerning—for example, one user claimed they found someone living underneath their rental. Another alleged that their Airbnb had a second floor that was both undisclosed and hidden from guests.

However, more often than not, these curiosities range from harmless to exciting. One user on TikTok recently came across an example of the latter while staying at an Airbnb.

In a video with over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Emily (@emily.squatss) says her rental came equipped with 2 vending machines.

“I got to my Airbnb and found out we get a freakin’ vending machine!” she says in the video. The video then shows Emily buying a package of cookies for $3.

“Such a smart idea!” she exclaims in the caption.

Vending machines in Airbnb rentals are not a new concept. Numerous internet users have floated the idea over the past few years to mixed responses, and there are even some businesses that have popped up to help renters install vending machines into their rentals or assist them in selling other goods.

In the comments section, users were divided about in-unit vending machines. Some shared Emily’s enthusiasm.

“Litterally the smartest thing ever,” wrote a user.

“I think it’s a very cool idea,” added another. “I mean what if you don’t feel like going out.”

“I would put household products ljke mini detergent, toothbrush and toothpaste,” suggested a third.

However, others questioned the utility of the machines, given that many Airbnb rentals are in relatively close proximity to actual stores with cheaper prices.

“Ain’t no way I’m paying $3 for some cookies,” stated a commenter.

“Or u can just go to the store and buy snacks much cheaper,” offered another.

A few questioned why goods were being sold in the first place when they could simply be provided by the host.

“Or they coulda just left you a basket of snacks for staying,” shared a user.

“Bro I’ve had Air BNB’s GIVE us snacks,” said an additional TikToker. “Now they’re charging?!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Airbnb via email and Emily via Instagram direct message.