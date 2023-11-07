‘I did not get a single thank you’: Woolworths worker quits after 6 years, says no one told her goodbye

A woman shares a TikTok explaining how no one said goodbye or thank you after she quit her job of six years.

Content creator Keeley Pejovic (@keely.pejovic) worked at the Australian supermarket chain Woolworths for almost a decade. In a now-viral TikTok with 284,000 views, she describes the less-than-ideal work environment that led her to quit and the lack of response from her co-workers and manager at the news.

“Tell me why I just quit my job of six years at Woolworths,” Keeley begins in the video. “I was there for six years. That’s a really long time. That’s literally like my whole teenage years.”

“I quit, and I did not get one single thank you or goodbye. Like no one gave a f*ck,” she continues.

While her tone in the video could initially lead viewers to believe she is shocked by her job’s indifference, Keeley makes it clear that she is not—she even suggests that her co-workers’ lack of response was characteristic of the job’s unfulfilling work environment.

“Am I surprised? Absolutely not. Because that’s, like, one of the reasons that I quit. No one gave a single sh*t about me. I was literally just existing at my job,” she says.

“But to be there for six years and nobody, nobody could care less. The managers didn’t say anything. Nobody said anything. No thank you, no goodbye—nothing,” Keeley emphasizes as the video ends.

In the comments section, viewers shared their experiences of quitting jobs and being met with indifference.

“My partner recently left Maccas after 11 years and he didn’t even get a thank you,” one viewer shared.

“I worked at Woolworths for six years, not a single happy birthday, no thank you when leaving — still tried giving me shifts post quitting too,” another user commented.

Others had more positive experiences to share about leaving a job.

“Seven years at Woolies [Woolworths]. They threw an evening tea for me on my last shift. Manager thanked me and gave me two bottles of whiskey. I think it’s you…” posed one user.

“When I left Coles after four years I got chocolates and flowers and a card,” another person responded.

Some commenters regarded a company’s indifference to longtime employees quitting as part of the system, encouraging workers to keep in mind that they can and will be quickly replaced.

“Once you realize you are just a number, nothing else matters. They’ll replace you in one second and it’s very sad,” one user expressed.

Another viewer shared a small piece of advice: “when people realize companies only see you as a number you will start living a happier life.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Keeley via Instagram for more information.