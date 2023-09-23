‘It is pure laziness tbh’: Customer blasts people who order food from DoorDash but own a car

It may be difficult for some to remember, but meal delivery apps like DoorDash only came to prominence in the past two decades. While meal delivery existed in the early 2000s, the concept exploded in popularity following the advent of smartphones. In the years since, it has only become more popular, with McKinsey & Company claiming that the food delivery market has tripled in value since 2017.

Although they may be popular, users have noted multiple issues with food delivery apps. For example, many customers have complained about fees on delivery apps, which can more than double the price of their order. Others have cited issues with the delivery people themselves, while those working for the apps have alleged unfair payment for the amount of work the job requires.

All of these issues have TikTok user Jessica (@jessicafayyy) wondering—why do we use these apps?

In a video with over 390,000 views as of Saturday, she asks, “How do people DoorDash food when they have a car?”

“Why? Are you drunk? Good reason. Anything else? Why?” she continues. She then references a meal on her lap. “This would have been, like, $16 on DoorDash. I know because I almost did it one time…9 dollars. I just drove.”

In the comments section, users attempted to justify their food delivery ordering habits.

“Because I’m too tired and lazy to get up and living in LA sometimes 5 miles takes an hour,” a user wrote.

“Sometimes you get home from a long shift, realize you don’t have food, and have already rotted into your bed,” another added.

“Because i have road rage and social anxiety,” stated a third.

“Sometimes you work 80+ hours a week and you just wanna chill and not think,” detailed an additional TikToker.

According to a 2021 survey from Real Research, 42.95% of those polled said they enjoyed using food delivery apps because of the variety of food they offer. About a third (30.30%) cited the lack of a need to travel as one of their main reasons for using food delivery apps. Other studies have found that the apps’ ease of use also plays a role in why people order from food delivery apps.

On TikTok, some shared that they see the added cost of food delivery as justified given how much ease it adds to their life.

“If it costs less than $5 more, I see my time and hassle as worth that $5,” explained a commenter.

Still, some were vehemently against ordering food delivery unless absolutely necessary.

“I’m absolutely not paying those fees unless i have zero other options,” a user shared.

“The fees are ridiculous,” echoed a second. “I’m getting in my car every time.”

