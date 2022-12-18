‘On top of all that you have to tip’: Uber Eats customer calls out app’s service charges and increased meal prices

When food delivery apps first launched, the promise was simple: pay a small fee, and soon, food from the restaurant of your choice will arrive hot and ready to eat.

However, as these food delivery apps have proliferated, this once-simple process has become more complicated — and more expensive.

Now, a user on TikTok has hit their breaking point with food delivery services, calling out Uber Eats for its long delivery times and high, and often nonsensical, fees.

In her video, TikTok user Déborah-Dali (@debodali) lays out the reasons why she’s frustrated with Uber Eats.

“You know who needs to calm down with their fucking armed robbery?” she asks. “Uber Eats.”

In the video, she details many reasons why food delivery services are not as good for the consumer as one might hope.

First, as Déborah-Dali explains, each order has a service fee in addition to increased menu prices. Then, there is also a delivery fee, which is sometimes allegedly supplemented with an additional fee for high gas prices.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I have always been under the impression that gasoline was included in the delivery fee,” she notes.

She then calls out Uber Eats’ priority service, which allows customers to pay an extra fee to have their meal delivered faster. Déborah-Dali says this only impacts the restaurant, not the driver; however, there is some disagreement about how the priority system actually works.

“An hour and a half after ordering, you get your cold, soggy sandwich that you paid $37.45 for,” she concludes. “And I forgot about the tip! On top of all that, you have to tip!”

In the comments section, users agreed with Déborah-Dali’s complaints, with many sharing their own delivery stories.

“Canada UberEats charges an additional $2-4 per order so a $13 poutine morphs into $34 with all of the fees plus tip,” one user claimed.

“Living in a basement apartment has been the death of me,” another user shared. “They delivered to the whole wrong street the other day like how.”

“They be having 50% off offers but with all the fees you only end up saving like $2.57 off the regular price!” a third exclaimed.

These issues seemed to have caused many to stop using the company altogether.

As one user phrased it, “[this is] the reason I don’t order from Uber eats anymore.”

We’ve reached out to Uber via email and Déborah-Dali via Instagram direct message.