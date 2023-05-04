‘All that for no tip’: Driver says DoorDash offered $10 to deliver Panda Express order nearly 200 miles

A DoorDash driver in the Washington, D.C. area claims they received a Panda Express order for a customer located in New York City, according to a viral video posted on TikTok April 10.

The order consisted of three items and was placed at a store 198.6 miles away from the customer’s home. The screenshot of the app, posted by user Lord Kaay (@loordkaay), showed it was 6:27 p.m. at the time they received the order. DoorDash estimated it to be delivered by 6:51 p.m. for a payout of $10.25.

“DoorDash tried to play today,” Kaay captioned the video, which has been viewed 2.1 million times.

Commenters pointed out the absurdity of the pay given the drive time, especially considering that the driver would be expected to pay gas and toll road fees on their own.

“Bro is getting $10 to drive 200 miles across four state borders,” one user said.

“This is why my acceptance rate is 20% in Staten Island,” another shared.

Others expressed confusion over how Kaay was expected to travel nearly 200 miles in under 30 minutes.

“They must think you’re driving a fighter jet with these delivery times,” one commenter joked.

A few DoorDash drivers claimed to have similar experiences on the platform.

“I got one from Texas and its destination was Miami, Florida,” one wrote.

“I accidentally took a Dunkin delivery that was 2 HOURS AWAY, and they tipped $2. I made $7 from that,” another revealed.

Others pointed out the randomness of the app’s order range.

“But when I want to order something 15 minutes away, ‘You’re not in range,’” someone joked.

“They don’t even let me order from restaurants that are 30 minutes away,” a further user claimed.

