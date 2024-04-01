‘Now they’re knowing how much money servers make’: Server says ‘what I make in a week’ videos are going to cause customers to stop tipping

A server says viral “how much I make in a shift” videos are going to cause customers to stop tipping.

TikTok user Hindy (@hindy007) stitched a “what I make in a week as a server” video from user @Sam. “Please, everybody on TikTok: Stop making these videos. For the love of [expletive] God. Stop,” Hindy says.

Hindy, who also works as a server, says there is a good reason for her demand. “They are already trying already in Connecticut to start just giving servers minimum wage, because now they’re knowing how much money servers make. Because everybody’s going around telling everybody how much we make,” she says. “So even customers. Customers are going to stop tipping as much when they know we make [more than] minimum wage.”

She continues, “They’re trying to get rid of the tipping system. Everybody out here is trying to talk about how much money they made. So, please, for the love of God. Just take your money when you get home–take it, put it away. That’s it. Don’t talk about it. Don’t tell people. Because it’s making it worse and worse and worse. And pretty soon there will be no tipping, and it’s going to [expletive] suck.”

In the caption, Hindy writes, “No hate at all but, its going ro suck when we make 16$ an hour!!!”

The video has amassed more than 82,000 views as of Sunday evening. In the comments section, viewers agreed with Hindy’s advice and also shared their opinions on the prospect of tipping going away.

One user advised, “Never brag about the bag.”

A second user wrote, “The moment tipping goes away from serving idc im quitting. I do it for fun and cash.”

A third user noted, “Not to mention most servers don’t make this depending on location/ price point of the restaurant. I make above minimum wage but normally around $15 an hour which is good but don’t want to make less.”

A proposal in the Connecticut General Assembly would eliminate the tipped minimum wage. Proponents argue that it would create a single “fair” wage across industries. But the practice isn’t likely to go away altogether anytime soon. According to Investopedia, “While some restaurants are going to a no-tip policy and raising prices to compensate, it’s highly unlikely that the restaurant industry as a whole will discontinue tipping for the foreseeable future.13 And as more businesses integrate digital payment services for products and services, don’t be surprised if you see a request for a tip before you pay your bill.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Hindy via TikTok direct message for comment.

