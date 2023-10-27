‘Apparently SodaStream bottles expire’: SodaStream owner shares what may happen if you use the bottles past their expiration date

If you own a SodaStream, you should check the bottle; it could be expired. In a now-viral TikTok, a SodaStream owner shared a PSA about her discovery of the bottles’ expiration date and what may happen if you use an expired one.

In a video that has amassed 2.4 million views, TikToker Jess (@jess_einaudi) shared that she had been looking at her SodaStream bottle absent-mindedly and noticed small text printed on the back. “Never use after October of 2022,” she read aloud to viewers.

Curious about why the bottles had an expiration date, Jess did some research. She thought the answer would be something about microplastics, but she found a different explanation.

“After a certain amount of time, these bottles lose their structural integrity, so much so there’s a risk when you are carbonating your water that the bottle will explode on you,” she revealed. “How is this not more known?”

She reiterated her question in the caption, writing, “Why do they not make this better known !!!”

SodaStream informs customers of its bottles’ expiration dates on its website but does not mention any potential explosion risk.

“Make sure to check the bottle for the expiration date and care information,” the site states. “After the expiration date has passed, the plastic carbonating bottles can no longer be used for carbonation, but they can be used to hold your beverages. Our glass carafes can be used indefinitely, provided they remain free from cracks or other damage.”

In the comments section, many viewers were just as surprised as Jess to discover that the bottles expire.

“Thnx -Just read mine, expired 2017,” one viewer wrote.

“I found out about the expiration date AFTER the bottle exploded,” a second shared.

“OMFG – I just made soda stream for the first time in ages… bottle expires in 2014,” a third commented.

However, others revealed they purchased glass bottles for this reason.

“This is why I got the sodastream that comes with glass bottles,” one user stated.

“I ended up buying a whole new soda stream with the glass bottles,” a second echoed.

Jess isn’t the only TikToker to go viral for accidentally using a product that passed the expiration date. One Walmart customer inadvertently purchased four-year-old expired pretzels from the store, which resulted in her daughter being hospitalized. Another TikToker received a second-degree burn after using expired sunscreen.

The Daily Dot reached out to SodaStream via email and to Jess via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.