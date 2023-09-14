What does ‘nudge’ mean on TikTok and how can it help creators?

TikTok, the ever-evolving social media giant, has a curious feature: the “nudge” button. This addition, designed to enhance engagement between users and their favorite content creators, has garnered mixed reactions since its introduction.

The nudge feature, which appeared on TikTok in early 2023, is still in its testing phase and available only to select users. Its primary function is to allow followers to “nudge” their preferred creators, prompting them to go live. Once a creator receives a nudge, the user will receive live updates from that creator’s account. For influencers aiming to boost interaction rates, this feature could be game-changing.

To activate the nudge feature:

Navigate to “Settings” within the TikTok app. Click on “Nudge Settings.” Toggle the nudge function on or off as desired. To send a nudge, visit a creator’s profile and tap the small bell icon in the top right corner. This action also enables users to alter live notification settings for that particular creator.

However, the reception to this feature has been varied. Some users have likened the nudge function to Facebook’s infamous “poke” feature, which wasn’t particularly popular.

Comments from critics have ranged from questioning TikTok’s inspiration — pointing out the Facebook “Poke” flop — to expressing concerns over its impact on content creators. One user noted that the feature “exacerbates creator burnout and the feeling of guilt for not working 24-7.” Yet, only some people share this sentiment.

Some users, especially those on the smaller side of the creator spectrum, see the nudge feature as a valuable tool. It can indicate when the bulk of their audience is active and eager for content, resulting in increased viewership for their live streams. But some see the feature as unnecessary.

Despite its aim to foster closer interaction between creators and followers, the nudge feature’s pushy nature has been a point of contention for many. While it presents an innovative way for followers to stay updated with their favorite creators, the tool’s invasive quality has raised eyebrows.

In conclusion, TikTok’s nudge feature reflects the platform’s commitment to continual evolution and its aim to refine user experience.

However, whether this tool will become a permanent fixture or fade away like some of its predecessors remains to be seen. As with all social media updates, only time (and user feedback) will determine its fate.