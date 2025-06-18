“And here I am collecting credit card points like a sap”: Florida man poses as flight attendant, gets dozens of free flights

A Florida man with a taste for the high life has been convicted of fraud and other related charges after posing as a flight attendant. His goal was reportedly to get free airline flights.

According to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, Tiron Alexander was convicted of wire fraud. He was also convicted of entering a secure area of an airport under false pretenses.

Authorities claim that between 2018 and 2024, Alexander booked free flights through a specific airline carrier’s website designed for pilots and flight attendants. In total, Alexander embarked on 34 flights. Her reportedly didn’t pay “for any of them by posing as a flight attendant who worked for other airlines.”

The website required numerous credentials, including date of hire, badge number, and the airline employed by. Alexander got around this by falsifying numerous credentials. He said he had worked at seven didn’t airlines and used approximately 30 different badge numbers and hiring dates.

The Transportation and Safety Administration (TSA), who investigated the case, told Fox News that it was “pleased” with the outcome of this investigation.

A TSA statement cited by Fox reads, “While Alexander was able to board flights by fraudulently obtaining a boarding pass, he underwent all applicable TSA security procedures, including ID verification and physical screening, and did not pose a threat to other airline passengers. TSA remains dedicated to the security of the flying public and will continue to support the prosecution of those who break air travel laws.”

People find the story humorous

In a Reddit post sharing the story, users saw the funny side.

“At that point just give him severance payments,” one user quipped.

“And here I am collecting credit card points like a sap,” another lamented.

A third noted that “sometimes you just have to respect the playa.”

Alexander will be sentenced on August 25.

H/T Fox News

