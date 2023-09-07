The creator’s guide to TikTok Shop

Anyone scrolling through their TikTok feed in the past few weeks has noticed a clear increase in videos tagged with the phrase “eligible for commission.” Or they’ve accidentally swiped to the left and seen the new tab dedicated entirely to shopping. In the past month, users have been inundated with TikTok Shop videos because the platform heavily pushes content that uses new features.

One year ago, it was rumored that TikTok was abandoning its e-commerce efforts in the US. Still, TikTok Shop slowly began to roll out this spring and has since been shoved onto everyone’s for you page.

Some people aren’t happy to see so many product promotions on their FYP. Multiple people have made videos complaining about these videos overshadowing whatever content the algorithm usually serves them. People have even gone as far as offering tips on how to block any user promoting TikTok Shop.

This puts creators in a tricky spot. After all, the platform has helped small businesses significantly increase sales. And for creators, sponsored content still performs better on this platform than the other social media sites. This means TikTok Shop could be a new revenue stream—if they go about it the right way.

Here’s how creators and businesses can best use TikTok Shop. …

