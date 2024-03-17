‘I walked out’: Walmart worker quits ‘toxic’ job without giving 2 weeks’ notice, says co-workers and team leads would bully her

A Walmart worker claiming she was in a “toxic environment” quit her job without even giving the customary two weeks’ notice, and expressed immense relief for doing so.

The video came from TikTok creator Kristy Nguyen (@asap.kristy), who bills her account as covering “finance + lifestyle.” In a confessional video from her car spanning a little more than two minutes, put up on Wednesday and getting more than 668,000 views as of Sunday morning, she explains why she quit her job.

“I just walked out of my job at Walmart and I’ve never felt so freakin’ free in my whole life,” she begins, before explaining that even though she “wanted to work two jobs” to meet certain financial goals like buying a house, she valued her mental health.

She contended that her prolific social media posting—some of which has been covered in prior Daily Dot stories—made her the target of team leads at her job, contending, “You guys have nothing better to do, just making fun of my videos because I post content on social media.”

She also alleged, “There’s a lot of favoritism that goes on in the front end,” adding that because she’s a hard worker and because the team leads favor their “homies,” she ends up working “sh*tty jobs” at the Walmart.

She adds, “They will bring me to the office and tell me, ‘Oh, you have to do this task because it’s part of your job duty as being part of the front end.’ But they don’t tell that to any other associate and they only make me do that job.'”

The TikToker also alleges that her co-workers and team leads would talk about her in their group chats, and make fun of her behind her back.

She wrapped up in part by saying, “I’m just very thankful that I left that job.”

@asap.kristy i walked out without giving a two week notice. this is a setback for my goals in terms of buying my home but im a hardworker & i refuse to work under a management team that operates on favortism and gossip ♬ original sound – Kristy

Another prolific TikToker who’s garnered past Daily Dot coverage, Hannah Gregory, observed in the comments, “People do the same with me bc they found my TikTok. Soooooo irritating and sad?!?!?”

Someone else remarked, “They’re mad because they’re broke and you have goals set and you achieve them.”

Kristy agreed, “That was literally what it was.”

One commenter said, “I hear the relief in your voice,” which led Kristy to respond, “Yes I feel like a weight has been lifted.”

Another promised, “You’re gonna flourish now that you’ve dropped that toxic environment!!”

And someone else shared, “Walmart has been the most toxic job I’ve ever had. I felt very belittled there.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email.

