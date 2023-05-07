‘I hate when customers are incapable of shopping themselves’: Walmart worker complains about customers who interrupt her when she’s busy to ask questions

A Walmart employee received mixed reactions toward her viral video about store customers who approach her with questions while she’s completing other tasks.

In the video, which has been viewed 238,700 times as of Sunday, user Who Goes There (@squlliumfancyson) walks down a store aisle wearing a yellow employee vest.

“Me carrying a literal car battery & a customer approaches me to ask: Where’s the soap?” her video’s text overlay reads.

The user revealed in another similar video posted that customers sometimes approach her while she’s working to ask her to put items back for them. “Like what are you a baby I’d be embarrassed,” she captioned the video.

Several users mocked the TikTok for complaining. “Me when I have to do the job I’m [paid] for,” one wrote.

“You can’t talk while holding something?” another asked.

One user accused Walmart employees of “always hiding” whenever customers need help locating an item, stating that they always ask the first employee they see. “So not true,” the TikToker responded.

Another Walmart worker responded, “You can’t read the signs or use the store app??? We’re busy doing our job not ‘hiding.’”

Other Walmart employees defended her video, sharing similar experiences with customers. “The worst is when you’re carrying a 20-foot ladder and they ask you to show them where something is,” user Roxy (@rocksea22) said.

“Asking to put a glass item on hold while I’m holding 30 pounds of clothes,” user Jas (@jasmineisashrub1) wrote.

“Once I was taking out a huge bag of garbage and a lady stopped me and made me open it so she could dump her trash in it,” user Morgan (@morganmcn) revealed.

“I’m laughing so hard this is so real,” the creator replied.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via TikTok comment.