‘I used to pause transactions then unpause them’: Walmart worker shares how workers can control customers’ transactions at self-checkout

If you go shopping at a major retailer, you’re likely going to be aware of the fact that you’re being watched via security cameras.

However, you might not know just how in-depth this surveillance can be. From having eyes on you from the minute you enter the parking lot, to the extensive network of security cameras filming you once you’re inside, many modern retail locations are designed to monitor every second of a customer’s shopping process.

Even when one is checking out, they’re still being watched, as recently noted by TikTok user Ethan Steury (@ethan.steury).

Can self-checkout workers see what I’m buying?

In a video with over 324,000 views, Steury shows himself looking at people scanning their items at self-checkout.

“Yes, we can see exactly what you’re buying as you scan it,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

As the video continues, people can be seen scanning their items; once they’ve done so, the item pops up on a screen in front of Steury.

“We can even pause your transaction if we want,” he adds.

This isn’t new information. In August 2021, another TikTok user noted that, while working at Walmart, they were able to see what people at self-checkout were buying. Although no official reason for this was given at the time, it was thought that the technology would allow employees to be able to determine whether someone was stealing at self-checkout, either by failing to scan items or by scanning one item in place of another.

It’s unclear if this self-checkout technology is in every Walmart location, or if this technology will continue to be used as the chain moves away from self-checkouts.

@ethan.steury Another OG Walmart video that got me introuble with corporate 😬 ♬ original sound – Ethan Steury

In the comments section, users questioned why this technology exists and its implementation in the store.

“Then why do the people at the door still check my receipt if u can see i scanned everything,” asked a commenter.

“I was told to watch for thief’s but that I couldn’t leave where I was and that I’m not allowed to do anything abt it,” added another. “like bruh y would I watch then.”

“So why does it tell me ‘wait for help from cashier’ every single time?” questioned a third.

Others said that this tech provided them with entertainment when they worked at the store.

“I used to pause transactions then unpause them when they turned to look at me for help,” wrote a commenter. “funniest thing ever when your bored.”

We’ve reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and Steury via Instagram DM and email.

