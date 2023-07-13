‘I bag at the end because I don’t want to have to do 1 bag per item’: Walmart picker says she walks ‘6 to 9 miles a day,’ takes viewers on a ‘pick-walk’ with her

A Walmart picker went viral after filming herself filling a pick-up order.

The clip, posted by TikToker Chelsea Jo (@finnandquinn) is one in a series of ‘pick-walks’ that she’s filmed, and it shows her working a day as a picker. Walmart Pickers are responsible for collecting and preparing online orders for store pickup. Another picker also recently went viral after she boasted that she earns $17 an hour to shop for other people.

“Go on a Pickwalk with me,” reads the text overlay at the beginning of Chelsea’s video.

“It’s only 18 items so I ain’t tripping,” she says as she prints out the order. “It’s going to be a quick, good walk.”

Chelsea first goes over to the milk section, avoiding any cartons that look damaged. She grabs the milk the customer wants and then heads to get a bottle of Sunny D. “I’m going to be walking all day … On average, I walk about anywhere from 6 to 9 miles a day,” she narrates while shopping.

The Walmart picker then weighs grapes and other produce, placing them all into plastic produce bags. “We do have to weigh the grapes so we can put down the correct weight,” Chelsea said. “That way you’re not getting overcharged. I always make sure I’m putting the produce in the produce bag. If people put it in the Walmart bag that’s gross.”

She also notes, “I make sure to shake off the extra water for y’all cause I know that sh*t can be heavy. I don’t want y’all to be charged a lot.”

The picker’s video then flashes to her standing at the back of the Walmart with her order. She begins bagging the items, explaining, “I bag at the end because I don’t want to do one bag per item. I think it’s ridiculous. I hate one bag per item so I do it at the end.”

Viewed over 12,000 times, users responded positively to Chelsea’s video, applauding the Walmart picker’s thoroughness.

“Awww you’re so thorough with their orders,” one appreciative user said.

“You’re awesome they put my stuff in a tote with spilled laundry detergent. I was LIVID. $50 worth of meat, gone,” a user shared.

Another Walmart Picker commented how they approved of her decision to bag at the end. “Our managers require us to bag as we go, but I always stuff as much shit as I can in a bag.”

And a number of users expressed that the job seemed like a great gig.

“Honestly I want this job my friend does this and I’m so jealous,” wrote one person.

“I would love to do this,” echoed another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chelsea via TikTok comments and Walmart via email.