‘Be telling them it’s one per person’: Walmart picker complains about in-store customers who grab items they need for online orders

A Walmart worker complained about one of the hazards of being a picker for online orders—competing with customers in-store who are shopping for themselves.

TikToker Williana (@williana_2001) posted a video about the situation on May 18, and it has gotten over 66,000 views since going up.

In the clip, Williana mouths along with audio saying, “Hey, hey, hey,” before cautioning, “Slow down now.”

The on-screen caption adds context: “POV: you’re a personal shopper and you see a customer grabbing the rest of an item that you need.”

“Like a couple is fine, not the whole thing please,” Williana added in the video’s caption.

In the comments section, other grocery pickers shared similar experiences.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME TODAY. I needed ginger root for a pick & as I was waiting for this lady to past by, she took it all,” one commenter said.

Williana responded, “Ain’t noo way.”

“OMG I was picking quantity of three, I grabbed two and a lady grabbed the third,” someone else shared.

“Be telling them it’s one per person,” another said.

Another viewer, sharing an episode deserving its own storyline, said, “Girl she wanted to fight me over some goldfish.”

“I let a man take the last fruit punch Powerade pack and I had to nil it,” a further shared.

One viewer criticized Williana for making TikToks, writing, “Probably would’ve got there in time had you not been on the phone.”

But someone else then leapt to her defense, saying, “How you know she was on the phone?”

