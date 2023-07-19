Walmart personal shopper speaking in aisle with caption 'POV: you're a personal shopper and you see a customer grabbing the rest of an item you need' (l) Walmart building entrance with sign (c) Walmart personal shopper speaking in aisle with caption 'POV: you're a personal shopper and you see a customer grabbing the rest of an item you need' (r)

kevin brine/Shutterstock @williana_2001/TikTok (Licensed) Remix by Caterina Cox

‘Be telling them it’s one per person’: Walmart picker complains about in-store customers who grab items they need for online orders

'Girl she wanted to fight me over some goldfish.'

Phil West 

Phil West

Trending

Posted on Jul 18, 2023

A Walmart worker complained about one of the hazards of being a picker for online orders—competing with customers in-store who are shopping for themselves.

TikToker Williana (@williana_2001) posted a video about the situation on May 18, and it has gotten over 66,000 views since going up.

In the clip, Williana mouths along with audio saying, “Hey, hey, hey,” before cautioning, “Slow down now.”

@williana_2001 Like a couple is fine, not the whole thing please #f#fypシw#walmarte#employeeofthemonthw#walmartemployeew#wamartworkerw#worklifew#walmartassociatee#employeeproblemso#ogpp#paydayr#relatable ♬ hey hey hey slow down now – me personally….

The on-screen caption adds context: “POV: you’re a personal shopper and you see a customer grabbing the rest of an item that you need.”

“Like a couple is fine, not the whole thing please,” Williana added in the video’s caption.

In the comments section, other grocery pickers shared similar experiences.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME TODAY. I needed ginger root for a pick & as I was waiting for this lady to past by, she took it all,” one commenter said.

Williana responded, “Ain’t noo way.”

“OMG I was picking quantity of three, I grabbed two and a lady grabbed the third,” someone else shared.

“Be telling them it’s one per person,” another said.

Another viewer, sharing an episode deserving its own storyline, said, “Girl she wanted to fight me over some goldfish.”

“I let a man take the last fruit punch Powerade pack and I had to nil it,” a further shared.

One viewer criticized Williana for making TikToks, writing, “Probably would’ve got there in time had you not been on the phone.”

But someone else then leapt to her defense, saying, “How you know she was on the phone?”

The Daily Dot contacted Williana via TikTok comment and Walmart via email for further information.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 18, 2023, 10:54 pm CDT

Phil West

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in The Striker, where he serves as managing editor, MLSSoccer.com, Next City, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Phil West
 