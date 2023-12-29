‘This is normally about $100 online’: Shopper finds ‘penny items’ at Walmart, including an Apple Magic Keyboard

At a time when everyone is searching for low prices, one method of deal-hunting is gaining steam on TikTok—hidden clearance.

“Hidden clearance” refers to when an item has a price listed at the store, but when that price is verified on the store’s app, it’s significantly lower. This is most commonly discussed regarding Walmart; one user claimed they found a $60 chair for just $9, while another found diapers that were originally over $20 listed for less than $6.

Now, another hidden clearance story has sparked discussion on the platform. In a video with over 845,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Emir (@extremewalmartclearance) goes on a hunt for what he describes as “penny items” at Walmart.

These items ended up being hairspray and an Apple Magic Keyboard. The hairspray is on the shelf for just over $18, but when Emir scans the item on the Walmart app, it rings up as just $0.03. Similarly, the Apple Magic Keyboard, which is available on Walmart’s site for $99, is being sold for $9.

“No magic here, just clearance,” the TikToker writes in the text overlaying the video as he checks out. The checkout process confirms that the prices are, in fact, as low as they appeared on the Walmart app.

In the comments section, some users verified that they were able to score these or similar deals.

“Found a whiteboard calendar for 25¢ one time. good day,” said a commenter.

“Yup a friend of mine paid 3cents a cab for the first hair spray,” added another. “She bought all on the shelf yesterday.”

“I purchased the hair spray yesterday! 3 cents! It was hidding on the top shelf!” exclaimed a third.

That said, some users claimed that they were unable to actually redeem these deals at their local Walmart, or that their local Walmart refuses to price match items from their online store.

“This won’t work, tried 1 year on a 4 wheel battery operated jeep for kids, it was .01,” alleged a user. “I tried to go thru self check out they wudnt let me leave w/ it.”

“Man, you’re lucky! My Walmart won’t sell any .03 items,” offered a second. “The register like locks up or something & an employee has to come. Then they take the item.”

“As someone who used to work at Walmart, some people would be really mad if we didn’t price match anything,” stated a further TikToker. “Please don’t get mad at the workers — they’re literally just doing their job and going by policy.”

