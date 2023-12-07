‘That’s why ion show my receipts’: Walmart shopper says worker accused her of changing the price of Huggies diapers herself

As TikTok user and Walmart customer @shoppergodmother recently discovered, there can be a downside to finding a good discount.

In a recent video on TikTok, the user suggested that customers utilize the Walmart app while shopping in-store. The reason, she says, is something called “hidden clearance.” This is when an item is not marked as being on clearance in the store, but if one verifies the price on the app, they can sometimes discover a hefty discount.

For example, the TikToker noted that she recently purchased a 108-count box of Huggies diapers in a Walmart store. The shelf was labeled as over $20 per box, but when she checked on the app, she found that each box could be purchased in-store for just $5.86.

After checking out, the TikToker submitted her receipt to an app called Ibotta, which she says reduced the price even further.

While this was a great deal, it wasn’t as easy to get as it seemed. The TikToker revealed in a later video that this low price led to a confrontation with a Walmart employee.

According to the TikToker, when she tried to leave the store, one of the receipt checkers “put on her glasses and interrogate[d] me about how I got these.”

When she was leaving, she heard the woman accuse her or someone else of changing the price of the diapers.

“Girl, get on somewhere,” the TikToker concludes. In the caption, the TikToker added, “She swears I changed the price MYSELF‼️”

In the comments section, users shared their own stories of similar confrontations with Walmart employees.

“They did that to me when I found dollar leggings I was at self checkout & the lady was like let me see those what did you scan,” recalled a commenter. “I was like the BARCODE!”

“Literally did that to me today when I found cups on secret clearance for 5cents each,” added another. “I bought 40 of them but that’s besides the point.”

“They did that to me when I found the 5 dollar grey blanket,” recounted a third. “He scanned it with his handheld and was like oh you’re good.”

As a result of these issues, some have opted to refuse receipt checks altogether.

“That’s why ion show my receipts,” declared a user. “Check the camera.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via its Media Relations contact form and @shoppergodmother via TikTok direct message.