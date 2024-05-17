‘Oh I need to stock up!’: Publix shopper shares how you can get ‘expensive’ ice cream like Talenti, Magnum for just $0.66

Grocery prices have been a primary concern for many. Yahoo Finance reports that food inflation around the 2020 election was 3.9 percent annually, and food prices have since risen by 25.8 percent. That means groceries worth $100 in 2020 would cost roughly $125.80 now. Given this, a Publix ice cream sale is particularly attractive.

Recently, Dee (@heyimdee_), an extreme couponer and savings expert, garnered over 570,000 views on TikTok when she shared how shoppers can get three Talenti Gelato or Magnum Ice Cream products for 66 cents each.

“This week, the Talenti ice cream and Magnum ice cream is Buy One Get One Free,” Dee said.

According to her, these products range from $5.99 to $6.99 each at Publix. She said two digital deals—a $5 off $15 coupon and a save $2 on two coupon—cut the price by 90 percent.

“Those are stacking together even though they’re not supposed to,” she added.

She said shoppers need to select three Talenti or three Magnum products priced at $5.99, then use the two coupons to cut the total price to “$1.98 before tax” or 66 cents per container. She also warned viewers that if they want this deal, they’ve got to move because it only lasts until May 21st.

Does it really work?

Multiple viewers confirmed that Dee’s couponing tip about the Publix ice cream sale was legit.

“Mine came out to $1.35 in North Carolina for 3 talenti,” a viewer said.

“I just got mine! Thanks for sharing,” a second remarked.

“Went today!!! Thank you for this! You just gained a follower!” a third wrote.

How else can I be a savvy shopper?

Couponing is an art that eludes many shoppers. Coupons give access to access to new products and let people buy in bulk cheaply; however, they also require strategic shopping. The downsides to couponing, according to Experian, include deals for brand names that look good but end up costing more than buying the generic store brand. Another downside is that coupons are usually for highly processed foods.

Still, if done right, couponing can be a major advantage. CouponFollow, a coupon browser extension, studied over 453,000 online coupon codes and found that an average American shopper can save roughly $122 per month or $1,465 a year by actively couponing.

Like Dee’s tip, some deals can net shoppers savings that companies didn’t intend. For example, one Target shopper discovered how coupons reserved for in-store use could be applied to pickup and drive-up orders.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dee and Publix via email for further information.

