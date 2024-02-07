‘The way they threw the plate says it’s your time to GO’: Customer orders endless shrimp at Red Lobster. By plate 10, the server’s demeanor changes

A Red Lobster customer says that they ordered 10 plates of shrimp as part of the chain’s all-you-can-eat promotion. In a viral TikTok clip, they recorded their server bringing out several different platters of bottomless cooked crustaceans to their table.

Liece (@lieceliece35) may’ve gotten on the employee’s nerves, as many viewers thought after they saw the employee drop plates in front of her on the table, insinuating that the server was fed up with her never-ending desire to consume isopods.

“Endless shrimp at red lobster (I had 10 plates),” a text overlay in the video reads as the Red Lobster server brought out plate after plate of the chain’s endless shrimp promotion. The sound appended to the video is of someone saying, “Another one, thank you,” which is repeated every time a new plate appears on the screen.

Liece added in a caption that the amount of shrimp she consumed as part of the deal wasn’t even featured in its entirety. “I couldnt fit all the shrimp i ate in this tiktok ctfuuu,” she penned.

In the clip, the server tosses the plate onto the table in Liece’s direction instead of placing it down lightly like some of the other dishes were. Some TikTokers noticed this, like one commenter who quipped: “They was fasho tired of you the way the server throwing that plate.”

“WHY THEY THREW THE PLATE AT YEWWWW,” someone else wrote.

“He threw the plate,” another said.

“Why’d he slam it down like that?” a further user asked.

Another TikToker said that the server’s mannerisms were a strong indication that they were tired of serving Liece the all-you-can-eat-shrimp that she ordered: “The way they threw the plate says it’s your time to GO LMAOO.”

There have been Red Lobster employees who’ve hopped online to slam the chain’s bottomless shrimp menu option. One former server urged customers not to order it, adding that they’re “f*cking worrisome.” The same TikToker went on to slam diners who opted for the menu option as “cheap” and that they didn’t contribute to his bottom line as a server.

In a now-deleted TikTok, another Red Lobster employee implored customers who enjoyed all-you-can-eat-shrimp to go to other restaurants, like Applebee’s, where they could explore other bottomless options instead. In the 21-second video, the social media user showed order after order after order of bottomless shrimp on camera.

Red Lobster’s endless shrimp deal was so popular, the New York Times reported that the promo ultimately cut into its profits and necessitated a $5 price increase to help offset the costs of so many people opting for the promotion. “The Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal has been so popular that it helped cause a drop in third-quarter profit for the restaurant chain, which had to raise the price to $25 from $20,” the Times reported.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Red Lobster via email and Liece via TikTok comment for further information.