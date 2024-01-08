Woman says Walmart groceries are sometimes secretly on sale, shares what to watch out for

This Walmart customer says post-holiday deals are here, but you may have to search for them.

It happens for every holiday—companies change up the packaging on their products to fit the holiday, adding snowflakes for the winter season or hearts for Valentine’s Day. Once the holiday has passed, all of those themed products get heavily discounted to make room for their standard products or new holiday items.

While some retailers are blatant about where shoppers can find discounted holiday items, wanting to move the product out and clear shelf space as quickly as possible, it seems others make you search for the discounted deals. That’s what TikTok user Alex (@krazyalex) had to do while out shopping at her local Walmart, and she wanted to share the deals with her viewers.

As she walked down the frozen food aisle Alex noticed an abandoned Rice Krispies Treats box sitting atop a shelf. She noticed the box had a Christmas tree on it, and given that it was already January and well past Christmas, Alex had an inkling that the item would be much cheaper since she knew Christmas items were on a 75% discount. The Krazy Coupon Lady site confirms that starting Jan. 1, Christmas clearance is 75% off in-store.

Alex pulled out her phone and scanned the treats with the Walmart app to check the price. Sure enough, they were only $1.62 for a 32-pack. She also found Christmas-themed ice cream for just 50 cents and holiday tree ice cream bars for $1.24. “Anything Christmas on that b*tch. Scan it. It could be at the top shelf. Get up there and get it,” Alex advised.

The Krazy Coupon Lady also found that getting holiday deals at Walmart ends up being a bit of a scavenger hunt, but said the sale prices make it worth it. “I can confidently say Walmart has one of the best after-Christmas clearance sales out there,” the Krazy Coupon Lady said. She added that the discounts get bigger as the sale goes on, but that also means there’s a smaller selection.

Alex’s video has more than 200,000 views and over 130 comments.

“Girl I walk around scanning stuff like an employee,” a top comment read.

“I got those ice creams for .50 the other day! Thank god I have a deep freezer!” a commenter who’s clearly taking advantage of the holiday sale wrote.

“I buy kids books after a holiday, too! Super cheap!,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex for comment via email.