‘You’re gonna want to look for this one’: Target shopper says 55-inch TV is only ringing up to $95

A Target shopper recently shared the massive discount she was able to find on a 55-inch TV that’s ringing up to only $95.

Synthia Saves (@synthiasaves) is a TikToker who posted about the savings on Apr. 25.

“Do you guys remember last week when I showed you clearance TVs at Target?” she asks. “We’re gonna wanna look for this one.”

The shopper shows off a 55-inch television from Hisense that’s on sale for $95.55. With tax, that comes out to a total of $109.91.

The Target customer even does the math for viewers.

“That’s 70% off. That’s an excellent price,” she says of the cost of the Hisense TV at Target. “You’re gonna wanna check your stores and happy hunting.”

“CLEARANCE VARIES BY STORE AND LOCATION,” the shopper warns others in the caption. “NOT ALL STRES WILL HAVE THE SAME MARKDOWNS.”

The video received over 624,000 views and over 300 comments as of Monday. A few commenters were skeptical of the TikToker’s claims.

“This gotta be cap or based on location, my target ain’t got not one tv on clearance,” wrote one person.

“Just went to my target and they want $202,” wrote another user.

But other viewers said they were also able to take advantage of Target’s discounts.

“This is true true!!! Just for a 70 inch today for 300!! Originally 950!! I had to go to three different targets! The first two all tvs were sold out,” read one comment.

Synthia Saves wasn’t the only TikTok account posting about the savings on TVs from Target. Memesosoft (@memesosoft) also uploaded a similar video, which received over 740,000 views.

“Went to Target and got a 55 inch [TV] for 70% off,” they say, zooming in on the clearance sticker advertising 70% off.

“Guess how much I pay,” she asks before answering their own question.

“$95,” she says, adding that the store also has 70-inch TVs for $300.

“They’ve been having so many good deals on furniture and TV’s,” commented one person. “Maybe better than Walmart.”

Another suggested that TV shoppers check the Target app for current deals.

“Target be having hidden clearances use your Target app,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Synthia, Memesosoft, and Target via email for further information about the ongoing sales.

