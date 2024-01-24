‘A little side hustle’: Walmart shopper says to buy $2.98 box of frozen pretzels, sell them individually at a profit. Viewers have concerns

A TikTok creator’s suggestion that people sell store-bought soft pretzels is raising some alarms among viewers online.

In a video post this week, TikTok creator Steve (@magicmansteve1) shared how people can make an easy buck reselling SuperPretzel soft pretzels found at Walmart. As of Tuesday, his video has received more than 82,000 views and more than 600 likes.

“SuperPretzels are selling here for $2.98, and you can buy them wholesale from concession shops in your area, … but the thing is here. Let’s say you’re [working at] a fair or festival you can buy these for $2.98 a box,” Steve said in the video while standing in the frozen section of Walmart. “You get six pretzels. You can bring a microwave with you or a generator or you could bring a small grill, and you just heat them up on the grill and you can serve them.”

“It’s a quick way to make bucks,” he added.

But despite Steve’s easy demeanor, some viewers weren’t too keen on reselling store-bought products, especially food.

“I am not that hard up for money,” user @alexrtoy said.

“And this is why stores implement limits on items… to keep these creeps from clearing the shelves,” user @malleryunrated said.

“Who’s buying pretzels from a microwave person at a fair?” user @mrscheetocat said.

Steve also suggested people could return boxes of the soft pretzels to the store if need be, but many expressed skepticism.

The Daily Dot reached out to Steve via email for more information.

Some viewers also balked at the idea of microwaving the frozen pretzels. According to Walmart.com, the suggested instructions on how to cook the frozen pretzels include options for microwaving or cooking the pretzel in a conventional or toaster oven.

In the U.S., shoppers may often see the phrase “not for retail sale” or “not for individual sale” on packaged food products. This is because doing so could violate the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, according to the outlet Marketplace. Certain protections are put in place to help prevent separation of packaging, particularly when packaged food may have pertinent information on the box it’s stored in and not the individual products themselves.