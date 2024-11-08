‘Walmart, count your days’: Walmart customer says worker didn’t know where the bread was

“Walmart, y’all ain’t smart,” starts this rhyme-filled diss track by a Publix worker on TikTok. With over 10 million views, the rapper appears to be on their way to diss track stardom.

Featured Video

The Walmart diss track

“Publix is on top. Walmart, count your days. Man, you bums don’t even take Apple Pay,” says Ids (@ibbsids) in the short video.

The TikToker also calls out a Walmart employee who allegedly didn’t know where the bread was. He also says no one cares about the store’s Great Value brand.

Advertisement

But it’s not just Walmart that’s catching heat as Ids also made diss tracks for Target and Costco.

Costco gets bashed for “not accepting everyone” because you need a membership to shop there, and Target gets called out for getting rid of their dog mascot, Bullseye.

What’s better, Walmart or Publix?

While, “better” is subjective, sources have found that Walmart tends to be cheaper than Publix, which Ids even says in his diss track. Real Texas Foods has cited Walmart’s prices for everyday items, produce, meat and dairy as lower than other stores.

Advertisement

While Walmart focuses on keeping prices low, which is made possible by their vast network of almost 5,000 stores, Publix is seen as a more customer centric store. Walmart is also a more common store across the nation, while Publix only exists in the Southeast states of the country.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers are cracking up at the diss track about Walmart.

“Heavy on the Apple Pay,” read one comment with over 233,000 likes.

Advertisement

“Someone get this man a record deal,” said another person, applauding the Walmart hater’s skills on the diss track.

“This better get bro a raise,” wrote a third.

“As a Publix worker, the issue is that we don’t got employee discount so Walmart got us there … but u ate otherwise,” admitted someone else.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Publix and Walmart via email and to Ids via TikTok comment and direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.