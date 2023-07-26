‘What did I ever do to you Jose??’: Walmart delivery customer receives torn-open box of cinnamon rolls and leaking bag of Goya’s frozen fruit pulp

When you’re looking forward to a package delivery, it can really feel like you just poured a gob of curdled milk into your cereal when your packages arrive damaged. This is especially true when you order food through popular food delivery services like DoorDash or Uber Eats and end up with some mangled product, leaving you with less-than-appetizing grub.

This is what happened to TikToker Nique Nashae (@niquenashae) when she ordered groceries through Walmart’s delivery service. She received a wrecked box of cinnamon rolls and a “leaking” pouch of Goya’s frozen fruit pulp. She aired her grievances in a TikTok that’s garnered over 29,000 views.

“My Walmart delivery person just said f*ck me, like, hole bust through on these, completely melted,” she said, referring to the cinnamon buns and Goya passionfruit fruit pulp.

The TikToker delves deep into all of the damage wrought on her home-delivered baked goods. “This side of the box was just opened, opened, in the bag,” she said.

Nashae then walked over to her trash bin, which has a plastic Walmart bag that contains another item from the delivery that she appears reluctant to consume. “This right here … leaking in the bag, defrosted,” she added about the fruit pulp.

“What did I ever do to you Jose??” she questioned in the text overlay.

She wrapped up her video expressing that while she understands the delivery driver may have had to use a bicycle to carry her groceries, she doesn’t believe that folks should be bringing food to customers that arrive in a such a fashion. “I don’t know if he rode here on a bicycle or what, get your money, get your hustle on however you gotta do it. But not like this, boo. Not like this,” she said.

One commenter suggested that Nashae contact Walmart’s customer service in order to get a refund. “They refund you quickly at Walmart,” they said.

Nashae was already two steps ahead of them.

“Already done! That’s why I can laugh about it now,” she replied.

Someone else speculated that the driver was “hungry,” but the TikToker confirmed that none of the food appeared to have been consumed by the delivery driver. “I would’ve respected him more if he just ate them and refunded me, he had a point to prove,” she said.

Another viewer speculated that the state of the delivered goods was more than likely due to whether Nashae tipped the driver. “I told y’all to tip. You tip for expectation,” they wrote.

And there was someone who urged Nashae to look on the bright side. “Loook!! It’s a blessing in disguise bc now you got the whole order for free,” they claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via email and Nashae via TikTok comment for further information.