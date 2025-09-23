“Shame on you!”: Apple fans furious as “Scratchgate” makes the iPhone 17 look old in days

The highly anticipated release of the iPhone 17 has quickly turned sour as reports flood in about its fragile design. Owners say the phone’s anodized aluminum casing scuffs so easily that even store display units look battered within days, fueling what’s now being dubbed “Scratchgate.”

Featured Video

Some Apple fans have canceled their orders over this, as others warn potential buyers away.

Scratchgate tarnishes iPhone Day 2025

Last Friday, Apple released the long-awaited iPhone 17 series—the one that had everyone talking about a $60 crossbody strap. Those who ponied up the cash, which could be as much as $1,199 for the Pro Max, may be disappointed to find that their new thing ends up with more scratches than a mouse in a bag of feral cats.

Advertisement

Previous iPhone models, including the 16 series, used a titanium casing that resisted scratches and dents. Aluminum is not nearly as durable, and this is all the more obvious with some of the 17’s darker colors. Some are even speculating that this issue is the reason why there’s no black option for the Pro.

Those who got deep blue or orange were the first to notice how weathered their phones looked after only a short time. Testers spotted the issue almost immediately.

“Both phones survived the bend test, although there is a ‘Scratch Gate’ on the camera plateau due to the anodization process on the Aluminium body, especially on the edges,” wrote @sondesix on X.

Advertisement

Just walked into an Apple Store to check out the brand-new iPhone 17 on launch day… and it’s already covered in scratches?! 😱 What’s going on, Apple? #iPhone17 #AppleStore #TechFail pic.twitter.com/xH6RshC6Ik — CF Chan (@Chan_CF5) September 19, 2025

“The blue one is even more susceptible to damage than the orange one.”

@Apple sorry but #Scratchgate is real and very disappointing – a case will help but i reckon even a few minutes without a case in the pocket with keys and the phone is damaged – truly shame on you!



My iPhone 13 Pro Max has been without a case and there are NO scratches at all… pic.twitter.com/toWqY2Osv2 — Amar Singh🔹 (@amisecured) September 19, 2025

“@Apple sorry but #Scratchgate is real and very disappointing – a case will help but i reckon even a few minutes without a case in the pocket with keys and the phone is damaged – truly shame on you!” said @amisecured.

Advertisement

“My iPhone 13 Pro Max has been without a case and there are NO scratches at all.”

“Definitely holding out this year”

Scratchgate has some Apple loyalists advising their comrades to opt for the silver iPhone 17 only, or to immediately get a case for their new gadget to avoid damage.

The quality of the iPhone 17 series is disappointing.



Store display units have developed scratches and have their paint chipped off within the first couple of days.



If you’re planning to get one, silver is the colour to go for! pic.twitter.com/qv3CmYT8NL — sid (@immasiddx) September 20, 2025

Advertisement

“Store display units have developed scratches and have their paint chipped off within the first couple of days,” reported @immasiddx.

“If you’re planning to get one, silver is the colour to go for!”

Of course, much of the point of paying so much for a phone when there are much cheaper options is to show it off. Hiding it under a case defeats the purpose.

Disappointed buyers are not only complaining to Apple on social media, but declaring their intent to skip a year.

Advertisement

“After seeing the pics of scratches on the new iPhone 17 pro blue, just had to do this,” said @olivercollins09 over a screenshot of their canceled iPhone 17 Pro order.

Just got the new iPhone 17, and it already has a scratch! 😡 Super disappointing. If this aluminum scratches so easily, I’m worried it’ll start showing the metal underneath. Apple, this isn’t what I expected from a premium product! #iPhone17 #iPhone17Pro #Apple pic.twitter.com/VnPQVBVtjg — ar (@aldyei) September 20, 2025

“My goodness the scratches you get on the iPhone 17 pro is actually insane,” @115_Zai reacted to Scratchgate photos. “I’m definitely holding out this year.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.