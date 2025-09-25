“Her eyes were so pretty before”: Woman’s eye color change surgery goes viral

A TikTok video showing a woman undergoing a cosmetic procedure to permanently change her brown eyes to green has gone viral and sparked major discourse. The clip, posted by Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler, has drawn over 9 million views in two weeks. While the patient said she is happy with the results, many viewers questioned the unnatural look and raised questions over the risks of surgically altering eye color.

What happens during an eye color change surgery

While color contacts do exist, there are more permanent options for those who have the cash. These include keratopigmentation, laser depigmentation, and iris implants.

Wachler uses something he calls ColorEyes™ keratopigmentation, using a laser to add color to the cornea over the iris. This works particularly well for those who want to lighten their natural eye color. According to his website, this procedure often takes just 15 minutes to complete.

In one viral video, a woman with lighter brown eyes opts for the color “Evergreen.” It does show the doctor using an instrument to touch her eye and move it about, so be warned if that grosses you out.

The TikTok video, which has gained over 9.3 million views in two weeks, shows a stark contrast between the before and after. Though the patient’s eyes appear red and watering in the video, she says she is “very happy” with the results.

When prompted, she says that her friends are “gonna want to get their eye color changed, too.”

Internet reacts: “Someone colored them with a colored pencil”

Maybe her friends will, but this video appears to be having the opposite effect on many viewers. Some comments suggested that the end result looks unnatural, missing the texture and detail of a real iris.

“No blend? Just straight up a green circle?” asked @hey.brit222 on TikTok. “No dimension or anything?”

TikToker @c4ramelbby claimed that “this is how i look with my $2 aliexpress contacts.”

People have been no kinder on Instagram.

“Went from a layered deep eye color to someone colored them with a colored pencil,” wrote @ajkauffman.

Some commenters raised safety concerns, pointing to risks that eye-care professionals have discussed online, as well as guidance from the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

What are the risks of surgical eye color change procedures?

Several Reddit users, some claiming to be eye-care professionals, weighed in on what they said were risks of keratopigmentation.

One Reddit user, identifying themselves as the spouse of an optometrist, described it as “so incredibly dangerous for something so vain.’”

“My wife is an optometrist and she hates that this procedure is done anywhere in the world legally,” claimed u/mankycrack.

“Optometrist here too. One of the least ethical (?most unethical) procedures an ophthalmologist can perform,” said u/sc0toma. “The incidence of secondary uveitis and glaucoma is shockingly high.”

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) has previously warned that potential risks and side effects that may arise from eye color–altering procedures include:

Uveitis from adverse reactions to the dye

Light sensitivity

Future difficulties with eye examinations

Corneal scarring from infection

Corneal damage that can lead to vision loss

Color fading, dye leakage, and uneven distribution of the dye are also risks, though only to the aesthetic results.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @drboxerwachler for comment via Instagram.

