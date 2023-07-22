‘This is why I order from DoorDash’: Uber Eats customer spends $20 on Starbucks order. Her drink arrived completely empty

You don’t need to browse social media for long to find a food delivery customer who has had an issue with their order. From DoorDash delivery drivers being caught eating customers’ food to folks delivering meals on scooters and ruining meals in the process, there are throngs of users airing out their grievances with services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, GrubHub, and other delivery apps.

TikToker Emely Moreno (@emelywithane_) now has a gripe of her own, which she posted about in a viral clip that’s accrued over 1.2 million views as of Saturday.

In it, she appears to be baffled as to how a drink in her Starbucks order spilled throughout her bag, despite there being no damage to the cup, which was also sealed with a lid and sticker over the spout. Moreno also expressed her dissatisfaction with their service as she paid extra for the Priority Delivery option.

Moreno says in her clip, “This is a message to whoever just delivered my Uber Eats, I need to know what just happened because y’all, look at this. First of all, I ordered Starbucks, right? And ask me how I come outside and this is what I see.”

The camera then flips around to show a Starbucks bag in visibly bad shape—it almost looks as if someone hung it as a pinata and went to town on it with a broomstick. She extricates an iced juice beverage from the bag, which is empty.

“Make it make sense, wait…how is this even spilling I’m confused?” she says as she shows the near-depleted cup dripping on the steps in front of her house. The cup appears to be properly sealed, with even a small sticker covering the sippy part of the lid, and it doesn’t look like there’s any damage to the container that would cause the beverage to leak.

“This makes absolutely no sense, there is no holes it has a little covering here, like, this sh*t is soaking wet!” she exclaims.

Moreno flips the camera around to rant about the less-than-stellar Starbucks Uber Eats delivery further, saying, “The worst part is I paid $20 for that sh*t to get here in speedy mode, but clearly it got here too quick because that sh*t just evaporated!”

One commenter speculated that the reason why her drink was missing had less to do with the structural integrity of the cup and more to do with a thirsty food delivery driver.

“They drank it,” the TikTok user wrote.

Another person said they couldn’t believe she spent $20 to have a single drink delivered, but Moreno clarified that there was a sandwich in the bag, which was presumably soaked from the spilled cup in the bag.

Someone else said they too experienced a similar phenomenon with their delivered beverages.

“Na that happened to me before!” the user claimed. “The driver swear he did nothing to it but half my drink was at the bottom of the bag!”

Another user added that even though they complained about this happening to them to Uber Eats, they weren’t even given their money back.

“The exact same thing happened to me and they wouldn’t even refund me,” they wrote.

If you can sympathize with Moreno’s frustrations because you’ve been placed in similar situations when you’ve used food delivery applications like Uber Eats and DoorDash, research indicates that you’re not alone. In fact, according to an article posted by Fox Business, nearly a quarter of all deliveries (24.4%) placed through these applications have a problem with them.

Restaurant Business Magazine also claims that “food delivery mishaps are alarmingly common,” citing a Circuit survey that says nine out of 10 queried people have stated there was some type of issue with the orders they’ve placed through these applications.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Uber Eats, Starbucks, and Moreno via email.