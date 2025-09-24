“Families deserve facts, not fear”: Autistic Netflix star Dani Bowman hits back at Trump and RFK Jr.’s Tylenol claim

Animator Dani Bowman, best known from the dating show Love on the Spectrum U.S. on Netflix, has responded to President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over their latest announcements about autism.

Featured Video

On Sept. 22, the two politicians held a press conference where they suggested Tylenol use in pregnancy could be linked to autism, among other claims experts say are inaccurate.

Bowman’s response

Bowman wasn’t having it. She uploaded a video to her TikTok account, @danibowman1, getting over 1.2 million views.

Advertisement

“As an autistic entrepreneur and researcher, I welcome today’s announcement with cautious optimism,” Bowman said at the start, before making clear she disagreed with what Trump and Kennedy were presenting.

She explained that while leucovorin, a drug sometimes used to treat folate metabolism issues, “may help a small subset of kids with specific folate issues, it’s not a cure for autism.”

When the conversation turned to Tylenol, Bowman urged caution. “Associations aren’t proof,” she said, warning that families deserve “clear, evidence-based guidance, not fear.

Advertisement

She added that autism isn’t something to “cure,” but something that requires the right supports, services, and opportunities.

“Good science doesn’t come from sound bites,” she continued. “It comes from evidence and replications.”

Experts have pushed back, too

Bowman isn’t the only one calling foul. Health experts told the BBC that Trump and Kennedy’s claims were misleading.

Advertisement

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists described the announcement as “unsettling” and not backed by reliable data. The U.K.’s National Autism Society went further, calling it “dangerous” and “anti-science.”

BBC Verify also noted that Trump’s statistics on autism rates were exaggerated. While the CDC does report that autism diagnoses have increased, experts attribute much of that to broader testing and greater recognition of the condition, not to painkillers.

And his suggestion that the MMR vaccine should be split into separate doses has long been debunked. A 2019 Danish study of over 650,000 children found no link between the vaccine and autism.

Meanwhile, Bowman’s audience rallied behind her. “This is worded AMAZING, and I agree with every word,” one person wrote.

Advertisement

“We love an educated queen. Thank you for speaking out on this,” said another.

“We’re so lucky Love on the Spectrum came out when it did, so we have a bunch of actual autistic people with platforms speaking out against all of this,” said one fan.

“I have autism, I don’t want to be cured, I want to be understood and supported. I know everyone is different, though,” an autistic commenter wrote.

Others criticized Trump’s claims directly, pointing out flaws in his comparisons.

Advertisement

“Cuba doesn’t have Tylenol, so they have less autism — or is it that Cuba doesn’t have access to resources for testing and diagnosis?” one person asked.

Another added, “I took Tylenol like candy during my pregnancies and neither of my children have autism. My sister never took Tylenol during pregnancy but both of her children are autistic. I can’t believe they don’t understand correlation isn’t causation.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bowman via email.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.