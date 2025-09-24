“You’re 100% right to be upset”: Anthropologie customer demands apology after her mom overhears fitting area staff talking about her body

This Anthropologie employee was talking behind a bride’s back while she was in the dressing room, and the customer’s mom overheard.

Featured Video

While no one wants to be talked about negatively, commenters are split about whether it’s okay for retail and service workers to gossip about a customer. Just be more discreet, some say.

Bride-to-be calls out Anthropologie worker

In a viral video with more than a million views, bride-to-be Brenda Aceves (@brendaaceves761) shared the disappointing experience she had at an Anthropologie store.

Advertisement

Aceves explained that she was shopping for her honeymoon and other bridal events, and the staff throughout the store ranged from “extremely nice” to “indifferent,” but not rude.

Aceves went upstairs to browse further after being told the store did not carry the dress she was seeking. There, she was assisted by a nice employee in the fitting area who took her into the bridal area.

Aceves tried on a green corset dress and FaceTimed her mother to get a second opinion.

“My mom’s like, you should wear it to the honeymoon,” Aceves said, adding that the dress gave her an “island vibe.”

Advertisement

According to Aceves, the fitting room employee initially provided helpful feedback about sizing, suggesting she get a size up, and offered to place an online order using Aceves’ 20% coupon, which was on her phone.

While Aceves was changing, the employee had her phone so she could write down the coupon number. But she didn’t realize Aceves’ mother was still on FaceTime and overheard the employee gossiping about her daughter to a coworker.

What did the employee say behind her back?

“She said, basically, the lady was telling her coworker, ‘I don’t know why she’s buying that dress. It’s so tight on her, and it’s not even appropriate for an island. Like, I wouldn’t wear that dress,” Aceves recounted.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t like she said I was fat or ugly…but she was criticizing me.”

Aceves said the employee appeared unaware that her mother was still connected on the call.

Despite the exchange, Aceves purchased the dress online through the associate, spending about $1,000. She said she left the store upset after her mother told her exactly what had been said.

Advertisement

“What does it matter to you where I wear this dress? What does it matter if it’s too tight for an island?” Aceves said, upset. “You’re there to help me if I ask for an opinion. Be honest, of course. But why do you have to say something to someone else who is not involved in this at all?”

She criticized Anthropologie for “missing the mark” on customer service.

“I just don’t think they should speak about a customer behind their back in that way,” she said.

Why the fitting room experience matters

The fitting room isn’t just a place to try on clothes, it’s a make-or-break moment for retail sales, Imparta reported. According to research from Alert Technologies, shoppers who use fitting rooms are over seven times more likely to make a purchase than those who don’t.

Advertisement

Assisted shoppers may buy nearly three times as many items, and those who try on clothes in-store are 50% less likely to return them.

Joni Hanebutt/Shutterstock

Retail experts say the key to success is more than lighting or decor; it’s about human interaction. Staff should be knowledgeable, supportive, and respectful, helping customers feel confident without making them uncomfortable.

Personalized guidance, encouragement, and attention to small details, like including partners or family members in the experience, can increase sales and build loyalty.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, it’s not an Anthropologie thing, this happens at all retail stores. It’s the person being rude, not the store. Enjoy your dress girl, have the best honeymoon,” a top comment read.

“It’s sad that people in the comments are justifying this type of behavior in the workplace. If you want to gossip about customers, you do it OUTSIDE of the workplace. That’s Professionalism 101. You’re 100% right to be upset,” a person said.

“Move on. Everyone does that. It’s called being human. Enjoy your dress!” another wrote.

Advertisement

“Honestly, with the dramatic intro, I thought it was going to be way worse,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Aceves for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Anthropologie via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.