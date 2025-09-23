“Never met anyone who didn’t lose the stone”: Influencer’s PSA about 4-prong rings goes viral

When influencer Baylee (@bayleesoles) noticed the diamond missing from her 4-prong engagement ring, she turned to TikTok in tears; not just to share her own heartbreak, but to warn others.

In a viral PSA, Baylee explained that the popular 4-prong setting leaves stones more vulnerable to loosening and loss.

Baylee said she’d worn the ring for four years. It held sentimental value because her husband designed it and proposed to her with it. She considered having prongs added to the ring for security, but never got around to it. Baylee told the internet, “So if you do have four prongs, this is your sign to like, get those extra prongs on your ring.”

“I’ve literally never met anyone with a four-prong ring who didn’t eventually lose the stone.”

Baylee’s video, posted on Sept. 20, 2025, has racked up over 5 million views. She poked fun at herself in reference to Kim Kardashian and said her post was, “very much like: Kim, there are people dying.” But Baylee’s feelings resonated with commenters who said her devastation over a priceless piece of jewelry is completely justified.

“‘Kim there’s people dying’ def doesn’t count for sentimental engagement rings, I’m sorry I hope you find it :(.”

“I cannot find it anywhere. It’s completely gone.”

Baylee said she is usually very aware of her ring and wears it “every single day,” but she realized the stone was missing after a day out in the city. It didn’t hit her at first. “I figured like, it was in my sister’s apartment, like, it’ll turn up,” she said.

But the ring wasn’t at her sister’s. “I f**king turned that apartment upside down. I cannot find it anywhere. It’s completely gone.”

Baylee went on to say, “The sad part for me is like, this is like the ring obviously that like, my husband designed for me. He like, proposed to me with it. So it’s like a sentimental value for me.”

@bayleesoles psa for all engagement ring wearers and future engagement ring wearers ♬ original sound – baylee

People really felt for Baylee in the comments. Commenters said they hope she finds it. Some people even shared stories about finding their own stones months after they fell out of a 4-prong setting.

“I’d be devastated girl, your feelings are 100% valid here.”

“Say a prayer to Saint Anthony.”

Others seemed to take the PSA to heart. Hopefully they’ll take a tip from Baylee and have additional prongs added to their rings:

“Looking at my 4 prong ring rn”

“Me watching with a 3 prong ring:”

