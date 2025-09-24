It’s “Fat Bear Week”—what to know about the social media holiday

Every fall, the internet collectively obsesses over some of Alaska’s chunkiest residents.

Katmai National Park’s Fat Bear Week is back, and thousands of people around the world are ready to cheer for their favorite bear as it bulks up for hibernation.

What started in 2014 as a small awareness campaign has turned into a massive online tradition. While adorable, the contest is also about showing off how these brown bears survive, adapt, and prepare for brutal Alaskan winters.

i wish every week was fat bear week https://t.co/gxAf2sFO8N — chumblings (@doschumblings) September 23, 2025

How the contest works

Before the grown-ups step into the spotlight, Katmai kicks things off with “Fat Bear Junior.” This mini-event gives younger bears a chance to compete first, with voting running for just two days.

The cub winner then advances into the main bracket against the heavyweights.

Day 1 voting is open! We got some good, fat bears this year!!https://t.co/8gpu325ajH pic.twitter.com/GJGrRTg5ff — Larriet (@LarrietDarling) September 23, 2025

This year, twelve adult bears will face off in a March Madness–style tournament, with daily matchups and online voting at Explore.org.

Fans get to decide which bears move forward based purely on appearance; there’s no safe way to actually weigh them. By September 30, one bear will be crowned the fattest of them all.

The science behind the chonk

Male brown bears can hit 700 to 900 pounds by midsummer. By fall, some top out well over 1,000 pounds, with a few rumored to push 1,400.

Female bears usually weigh much less, but their stories can be even more impressive. Mothers juggle cub-raising, protection, and foraging while still packing on the pounds they need to survive hibernation.

Erik Mandre/Adobe Stock

Fans often factor in those challenges when voting. In fact, mother bears have taken the crown before. Last year, Grazer, already a two-time champion, beat out Chunk, one of the river’s biggest males, in the final round.

People love Fat Bear Week

On social media, the event has become something of a lighthearted holiday for over a decade.

The U.S. Department of the Interior posted a reminder about the holiday on X, alongside a photo of one particularly stuffed contender.

Yes, my friends, it is that time of year: the leaves begin to change colors, the temperature cools, and the time-honored tradition of rooting for your favorite chonky bears at Katmai National Park & Preserve begins.



Voting for Fat Bear Week starts now: https://t.co/X1t6IzScBR pic.twitter.com/JQCm21uDOx — US Department of the Interior (@Interior) September 23, 2025

“Yes, my friends, it is that time of year: the leaves begin to change colors, the temperature cools, and the time-honored tradition of rooting for your favorite chonky bears at Katmai National Park & Preserve begins,” they wrote.

Under the post, fans chimed in.

“Wow that bear is huge. And beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another joked, “Thanks for reminding me to add salmon to my shopping list.”

Someone else simply called it “the most wonderful time of the year.”

If you haven’t voted for this year’s candidates yet, you can do so right here.

