‘Did you know?’: Walmart shopper issues warning for people who buy Chef Boyardee at the store

A Walmart shopper is issuing a warning for people who buy cans of Chef Boyardee at the store. He says it might be leading you on a pathway to divorce.

TikTok user John (@ginrhino) posted a video two days ago that includes his reasoning. In the video, he shows a photo of a Walmart shelf stocked with Chef Boyardee Beefaroni. “Did you know that if you go to Walmart and you buy an individual can of Chef Boyardee Beefaroni, it’s gonna cost you $1.18. And that seems like a lot of money for a can of pure [expletive].”

“But then consider this,” he continues. “That same Walmart will offer you four of them, in plastic wrap, for $4.48. So, if you’re a masochist who derives pleasure from humiliation and shame, you’ll opt for the four-pack of this swill, garbage [expletive].”

Who would buy these cans of Chef Boyardee Beefaroni?

John thinks he knows. “But who are the people that grab a can and say, ‘Wait a minute, I can save 24 cents if I get four of them together’? And do they go home, and do they say, ‘Charles, Charles’—or whatever their husband’s name is—’I saved us $.24 on four cans of Beefaroni.’”

He continues, “And you know what Charles probably says? He goes, ‘Why the [expletive] did you buy four cans of that abortion?’ And then she goes, ‘Hold on, I’m not done yet. I also bought you a box of the Kelce Mix Cereal.’ And it’s at this point that Charles decides, ‘I’m leaving and I get the children.’”

Viewers react to the skit

The video has amassed more than 121,000 views as of Wednesday morning. In the comments, users explained why they choose Beefaroni.

“Listen,” wrote one user. “I will not stand for Beefaroni slander.”

“If it makes you feel better I don’t even microwave the Beefaroni. Just [eat it] straight out of the can so I don’t have dishes,” wrote a second user.

A third user said, “Nobody wants to admit they’d eat four cans of Beefaroni.”

Someone else said, “I mean nobody wants to admit they eat nine cans of Beefaroni, but I did and I’m ashamed of myself. The first can doesn’t count, and then you get to the second, and the third…”

Another person said, “I keep some ravioli cans on hand for those days I need food but have no desire to cook.”

The Daily Dot reached out to John via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Chef Boyardee’s parent company, Conagra Brands, via email for comment.

