‘2 or 3 jalapeños’: Walmart shopper orders .25 lb of jalapeños for delivery. Then she unpacks her groceries

If you’re ordering ingredients for a holiday dinner this year, watch out! This Walmart shopper ordered 0.25 jalapeños and ended up unpacking five whole pounds of them.

In a viral video from a week ago, TikTok user Rachel (@princess.raxhie) explains that she ordered a quarter pound of jalapeños from Walmart as an accent flavor for her boyfriend’s soup.

However, she received five pounds of them instead. As of publication, her video recounting the incident has 36,000 views.

The jalapeño incident

“So, I just got a Walmart delivery order in which I ordered 0.25 of a pound of jalapeños,” Rachel begins. She explains that the Walmart app told her a quarter pound order would be about “two or three jalapeños.”

“Which was perfect,” she continues. “Because all I needed it for was a little bit of flavor in a soup that my boyfriend’s making.”

However, as Rachel reenacts unloading her Walmart haul, she pulls a clear plastic bag filled with several jalapeños onscreen. She stares into the camera for a second, eyes wide and mouth open.

“These are the jalapeños I got,” she finally explains, hefting the giant bag up for the camera. “That’s about five pounds of freaking jalapeños.” She states that she’s never seen that many jalapeños bagged in her life, and that she doesn’t know what she’s going to do with them all.

“I also don’t know how this measured 2.221 of a pound,”she adds. “She definitely measured something else, because this is about five pounds.” Rachel gives the bag one final shake before setting the jalapeños down offscreen. She runs her hands through her hair and straightens up before presenting her concluding thoughts.

“Let me know ideas of what to do with those that aren’t just salsas or jalapeño poppers,” she tells her audience. She leans in to shut off the camera. “‘Cause those are my only ideas.”

Are mistakes like this a frequent occurrence?

Commenters split their conversation between cooking ideas and their own tales of online grocery orders.

“Instacart gave me 6 bunches of bananas instead of 6 bananas one time,” one commenter shared.

“Hilarious! A couple months ago I ordered 7 bananas. I got 42 and the next week ordered 6 got 33,” they said. “It is now known as bananagate at work because I took the extras to coworkers.”

On the other side, a former employee shared their opinion of the situation.

“As someone who used manage online grocery, I’m not even surprised,” they stated, followed by an eyeroll emoji and a laughing-crying emoji.

In terms of recipes, many people managed to suggest things beyond simple jalapeño poppers.

“Pickled jalapeños! Cowboy candy! Stuffed peppers! Jalapeño jam! YOURE LIVING MY DREAM!” someone else offered. In their replies, people seconded pickled jalapeños.

“Get 2.5 lbs of tomatillos delivered, then roast some of the jaloppys with the tomatillos to make chili Verde!” a different user suggested.

Many users suggested freezing or pickling the jalapeños to use for later, and one user had a different solution entirely.

“Do you have a local buy nothing group?” the commenter asked. “Ours has a “wrong delivery food item up for grabs” once a day at least.”

What to do if you get delivered way more produce than you need

While the chances seem more likely that you’ll find five pounds of bananas on your doorstep, it does still pay to know your options when it comes to jalapeños (if only because they’re delicious).

According to a Masterclass article on safely storing jalapeños, whole jalapeños will keep at room temperature for a few days, or in the fridge for roughly a week. If you want to make them last longer, though, you can freeze, pickle, can, or dehydrate them.

A less common method of keeping jalapeños long-term is by candying them. Known as “cowboy candy,” this spicy-sweet method of jalapeño storage can last between two to three months in the fridge.

Lastly, if all the candying, pickling, and canning sounds like too much work to you, or you were just saddled with 87 unexpected bananas, you can do as one user suggested and seek out your local Buy Nothing group. The Buy Nothing project is essentially intended to create hyper-local sharing economies, and is the perfect place to trade or give away your overstock of produce to a good cause.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachel via TikTok and Instagram direct message, and Walmart via email.



