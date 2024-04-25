‘Now how were we suppose to know this’: Walgreens worker warns against pressing this button when you check out

A Walgreens employee is offering customers a tip to make sure transactions move along more smoothly. It isn’t something most people would expect.

In a trending TikTok video, Lili (@earthtojauntyli) admits that one of her “biggest pet peeves of working in retail,” particularly Walgreens, involves the screen on the customer-facing credit card terminal that asks whether someone has a Walgreens Cash rewards account set up and linked to their phone number.

“When I ring you up, and I ask you ‘Do you have a number with us,’ when you hit this button right here,” she says, pointing at a red “No” button, “this does not do a motherfucking thing.”

Expanding on the issue, she presses the button, illustrating how the customer is shown a “Processing, please wait…” message that only lets them know the transaction is continuing.

But moving around to her side of the register, she clues viewers into the fact that it immediately triggers a pop-up screen prompting workers to search a database for the customer’s Walgreens Cash account using their name. This can interrupt the scanning process if the worker has not finished ringing the transaction up yet, causing a delay and proving irritating for employees.

“It’s not helping you, OK? They’re trying to make you create an account. So please, stop pressing the fucking ‘No’ button,” Lili continues.

Some viewers were amused that the TikToker’s tone seemed to insinuate everyone should have already magically figured this out.

“Now how were we supposed to know this,” @ms.tinamarie wrote alongside three laughing emojis. “this is a Walgreens issue.”

“well damn girl i’m sorry i wasn’t at the training,” added @lovechannie.

Several also chimed in claiming to work at Walgreens and getting similarly annoyed by this feature, with one user admitting, “This drives me up the wall so damn fast!”

For those left confused about what they should do if they don’t have a Walgreens Cash account and don’t want to sign up for one, Lili says the answer is simple—absolutely nothing.

@earthtojauntyli I feel like my customers just be pressin shit💀Call corporate and ask them why they submitted this design with such a huge annoying flaw okay, just dont press the button😭 its so irritating and it makes the check out process much longer. ♬ original sound – Lili🦋🍯

“If I ask you out loud why respond on the pin pad??” she wrote in the comments. “The [‘no’] button is for ppl who have an account but can’t remember the number.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lili for comment via TikTok comment, but for those who complained she shouldn’t expect customers to know about this, she added that’s exactly why she wanted to make the video.

“It’s also my job to make sure customers are taken care of efficiently,” she says. “Being efficient is making sure I get them in and out of the door without any problems. That button may cause one.”

