‘You talked til it was cold again’: Viewers defend McDonald’s employee after customer returned cold food

An interaction between a frustrated McDonald’s worker and an unsatisfied customer is gaining traction on TikTok.

The video was reposted by user @cheaterea7h, which shares content related to cheaters and ‘Karens’—this video falls in the latter category. It is unclear where the video was originally posted.

At the beginning of the four-minute clip, a McDonald’s worker checks the contents of a to-go bag before handing it to a customer in the drive-thru.

With the bag in hand, the customer asked the worker to confirm whether the food was hot and had his dipping sauce this time since his initial order was given to him “ice cold” and with missing items.

“I had them make it fresh,” the worker responded.

Instead of waiting for his change and then driving off with the remade meal, the customer grabs the bag with the messed up order and tries to give it to the other worker who is handing him his receipt and change.

The worker didn’t seem to want to take the returned food, but the man in the car refused to take it back and said, “It’s up to you what you do with it.” He then asked to speak to a manager.

The original worker he was interacting with stepped and threw the bag in the garbage and closed the drive-thru window, seemingly fed up with the situation.

With the man still lingering, the worker reopened the window and told the customer that she was, in fact, the manager. He goes on to repeat why he was unhappy with the fast-food restaurant’s service and said he was told that if he didn’t like it, he could “go somewhere else.”

The worker pointed out that they already rectified the situation by remaking his food. She also pointed out that he was speaking and interacting with her in a rude manner from the beginning.

She added that the staff had a line of customers to serve and asked if he wanted his money back, trying once again to wrap things up with the man. The worker ends up refunding him, but he continues to push.

“I can’t sit here and argue with you, I have a line to move,” the worker told him. “… Either move out of the line or I will call the police, simple.”

He told her that he was the video recording, but her response was a middle finger to the camera.

The video has about 35,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Monday.

Several people in the comments section were on the worker’s side.

“Kinda on her side. She was at her limit. She remade the order and refunded it,” a person wrote.

“You talked till it cold again,” another pointed out.

“Mistakes happen…just take the fixed food and leave!” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikTok reposter via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.