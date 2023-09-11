‘Been here 2 hours in a completely empty mall’: New Victoria’s Secret employee shows up to first day on time at 8am. She’s the only one there

A new Victoria’s Secret employee went viral on TikTok after showing up on her first day of work on time. No one else was there.

Cece (@ceceunbothered) posted a video of her dancing in front of a closed Victoria’s Secret located inside of a shopping mall.

“First Day at Victoria Secret… They told me to be here at 8 am… Been here for 2 hours in a completely empty mall,” Cece wrote in the text overlay.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cece via TikTok comment and to Victoria’s Secret by email. As of Monday evening, the worker’s video had over 796,800 views, with many commenters bothered and frustrated on Cece’s behalf.

“I would’ve left by then,” one viewer wrote.

“I hope you’re getting paid for the time you were there,” another said.

Other Victoria’s Secret workers, meanwhile, said that this was normal for new hires.

“THIS HAPPENED TO ME,” one employee wrote. “VS has the worst communication and they NEVER tell new hires about the entrance.”

“That sounds like my interview with VS,” another shared.

“I worked at one for 2 weeks,” a third viewer said. “Was the worst job I ever had by far.”

“Welcome to VS,” a fourth worker added. To this comment, Cece responded: “Sigh. Thanks.”

Victoria’s Secret has refocused its brand strategy in the last few years, focusing more on body positivity and redefining what “beauty” means. A 2021 ad campaign, for instance, showcased different body types and ethnicities versus focusing on the perfectionism of famous models like Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Gisele Bündchen.

Victoria’s Secret has also closed many of its storefronts. In 2020, it closed more than 400 physical storefronts to cut costs and focus on its flagship locations and e-commerce operations. Now, there are roughly 1,350 Victoria’s Secret retail stores worldwide.

Of course, this is not the first time an employee has been abandoned by their co-workers, or was not communicated with properly. In May, a Taco Bell worker said that she showed up for her morning shift only to find that her store was under construction.