‘Does this mean I’m fired?’: Taco Bell worker said she walked into work and everything was gone

A TikToker said she walked into her job at Taco Bell only to discover the store was empty. She’s now wondering what this means for her job.

Kimora Rivers (@kimora_rivers) filmed herself in full uniform—a Taco Bell shirt, hat, and headset—opening the doors to the Taco Bell in question. The location’s ceiling is gone. The chairs are in a pile outside the store, and the Taco Bell sign is on the ground.

“When I walk into work and see everything is gone,” the text overlay on Rivers’ video reads.

“Does this mean I’m fired?” Rivers questioned in the caption.

Rivers’ video was viewed nearly 80,000 times, and viewers shared all the items they would take home with them if they were in Rivers’ position. “That sign would be coming home with me,” one said, while another said they would make a beeline for the bell.

But there’s likely a completely reasonable explanation for the state of the store, as many viewers pointed out. TikTokers in the comments section speculated the location is undergoing remodeling and that the drive-thru is still open for business.

“Y’all they store is getting remodeled,” one said.

“The drive-thru is still open that’s why she has the headsets,” another wrote.

Rivers has not yet clarified what’s going on with the store, but it’s fair to assume these viewers are onto something.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kimora Rivers (@kimora_rivers) via TikTok comment and Taco Bell’s media department via email.