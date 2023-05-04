Taco Bell worker outside with caption 'when i walk into work and see that everything is gone' (l) Taco Bell entrance with sign (c) Taco Bell interior decor in pile outside with caption with caption 'when i walk into work and see that everything is gone' (r)

Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock @kimora_rivers/TikTok (Licensed) Remix by Caterina Cox

‘Does this mean I’m fired?’: Taco Bell worker said she walked into work and everything was gone

'That sign would be coming home with me.'

Angela Littlefield 

Angela Littlefield

Trending

Posted on May 4, 2023   Updated on May 4, 2023, 1:01 pm CDT

A TikToker said she walked into her job at Taco Bell only to discover the store was empty. She’s now wondering what this means for her job.

Kimora Rivers (@kimora_rivers) filmed herself in full uniform—a Taco Bell shirt, hat, and headset—opening the doors to the Taco Bell in question. The location’s ceiling is gone. The chairs are in a pile outside the store, and the Taco Bell sign is on the ground.

“When I walk into work and see everything is gone,” the text overlay on Rivers’ video reads.

“Does this mean I’m fired?” Rivers questioned in the caption.

@kimora_rivers does this mean im fired? ##tacobell##demolished##angrycustomer##fyp##nickiminaj##missing##fyp##fired ♬ UH OHHH – Killa

Rivers’ video was viewed nearly 80,000 times, and viewers shared all the items they would take home with them if they were in Rivers’ position. “That sign would be coming home with me,” one said, while another said they would make a beeline for the bell.

But there’s likely a completely reasonable explanation for the state of the store, as many viewers pointed out. TikTokers in the comments section speculated the location is undergoing remodeling and that the drive-thru is still open for business.

“Y’all they store is getting remodeled,” one said.

“The drive-thru is still open that’s why she has the headsets,” another wrote.

Rivers has not yet clarified what’s going on with the store, but it’s fair to assume these viewers are onto something.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kimora Rivers (@kimora_rivers) via TikTok comment and Taco Bell’s media department via email.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: May 4, 2023, 12:59 pm CDT

Angela Littlefield

Angela Shanice Littlefield is a freelance writer for the Daily Dot with a focus on pop culture and tech news. She's a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). She has written and worked for entertainment figures such as Sirius XM Radio Personality Sway Calloway, and published work for Grammy U, the NAACP's Crisis magazine, and Austin Monthly magazine.

Angela Littlefield
 